Diddy Reveals Ex-GF Kim Porter’s Last Words To Him Before She Died: ‘Take Care Of My Babies’

Diddy has made the heartbreaking revelation of what former partner Kim Porter’s final words to him were the day before she passed away after complications from pneumonia.

Nearly six months after losing his soul mate Kim Porter, Sean “Diddy” Combs is opening up like never before about how her tragic death from pneumonia on Nov. 15, 2018 affected him and the couple’s combined five kids. He told Essence magazine in a May cover story interview what her last words to him were. “That day turned my world upside down. Three days before she passed, she wasn’t feeling well. She had the flu, and she sent the kids over to my house so they wouldn’t get sick. One night I was checking on her, and she was like, ‘Puffy, take care of my babies.’ She actually said that to me before she died,” the 49-year-old revealed.

The former couple shared three children together, son Christian, 21, and twin daughters Jessie James, 12, and D’Lila, 12. Diddy also helped raise Kim’s 27-year-old son Quincy from a previous relationship and she accepted his son Justin, 25, and daughter Chance, 13, from other relationships as her own. When Kim was found dead in her San Fernando Valley home at just 47-years-old, Diddy sprang into action to protect the kids from finding out the heartbreaking news from anyone but family.

“I jumped into mommy mode. I sent people in every direction to try to make sure the kids would not hear about it on social media or the news. I had to get to the girls’ school and find Quincy, who was onset in Atlanta. Christian was on a plane, and I had his phone disconnected so he wouldn’t read it in the air,” he revealed to the publication.

“Every time Kim and I talked, it was about the kids. It was what she cared about the most. We’d check in as friends, of course, but we never had a conversation that didn’t include the kids. It was like some superhero sh-t. I ain’t even gonna lie. On some level I knew she was training me for this. I knew that I had to be ready to do whatever I was supposed to do if something like this ever happened,” the mogul continued.

“There was screaming and crying when I heard the news, of course, but I had to ask myself, What would Kim do? I was scared, and I was crying out to God—and to her—and almost immediately Kim’s voice kicked in, and I could hear her saying, ‘Make sure you take care of my babies,'” Diddy explained.

As to how his life has changed since Kim’s passing, Diddy explains he’s a far more present dad to their kids. “Before this, I was a part-time father, you know? My family was always first, but there are countless times when I chose work over everything else. But every day I can hear her telling me to go and spend some time with the kids and make sure everybody’s all right, like she would do. I’m just a lot more present, and, most important, now my kids come before anything else in my life,” he shared.