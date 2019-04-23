Britney Spears Breaks Silence After Seeking Treatment & Reveals Her Family’s Been Receiving ‘Death Threats’

Britney Spears doesn’t want fans to ‘believe everything’ they ‘read and hear,’ and even accused her former manager, Sam Lutfi, of allegedly writing fake emails.

Britney Spears, 37, had a concerning update for fans since checking into a 30-day stay at a mental health facility, which multiple outlets reported on April 3. “Hi guys, just checking in with all of you who are concerned about me. All is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety as well, so I just needed the time to deal [with it],” she said in a video shared to Instagram on April 23. Britney promised she’ll be back “real soon,” after cancelling her Britney: Domination Las Vegas residency because her dad, Jamie Spears, nearly died from a hospitalization in Jan. 2019. But the pop star left a darker message in her caption.

“I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!! There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me,” Britney wrote. She even accused her former manager, Sam Lutfi, of spreading false information, adding, “Don’t believe everything you read and hear. These fake emails everywhere were crafted by Sam Lutfi years ago… I did not write them. He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address.”

Britney ended the message on a hopeful note. “My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment 🌸🌸🌸 You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you ❤️❤️,” she concluded.

The “Toxic” singer’s request for privacy surfaced one day after her fans waved signs with the #FreeBritney hashtag outside West Hollywood City Hall. The protesters believed Britney was being held against her will in the wellness center, and demanded her release. On the same day, Britney’s former manager posted a rallying call to “replace the conservator” and wrote in another tweet, “Your actions have instilled fear into her barbaric handlers minds but this staged performance is unacceptable. She appears terrified and aberrant.” He did not name names, but Britney’s father has been the singer’s legal conservator since 2008. On Easter, April 21, Britney was photographed for the first time since entering treatment.