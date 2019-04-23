Britney Spears: How Changes In Her Medications Landed Her Back In Mental Health Facility

As Britney Spears continues to get treatment for her mental health in a facility, new details have emerged about how issues with her medication reportedly led her to seek professional help.

It has been rumored that Britney Spears was ordered to check into a mental health facility by her conservator, her dad, Jamie Spears, but it was actually a problem with the medications she’s been taking that led her to voluntarily get treatment, according to TMZ. Over the last few months, Britney has been dealing with her father’s health struggles, which took an immense toll on her. On top of that, the specially-designed cocktail of medications she was taking to stabilize her mental health issues were becoming “increasingly ineffective,” which led doctors to begin creating a new combination of meds, TMZ reports.

The site claims that before Brit could start taking the new medications, she had to be weaned off her first cocktail, which is an extremely tricky situation. “[It] cannot be done quickly and there’s a risk of suicide if it’s not done right,” TMZ says. Then, as doctors started the trial-and-error process of administering the new medicine to Britney, she reportedly became “unstable and unwilling to cooperate.” At that point, she reportedly made the decision herself to check into a treatment center, according to TMZ’s report. Contrary to previous reports, TMZ claims that Britney’s dad actually didn’t want her to seek help at the facility because he didn’t want the story to leak to the media and public. HollywoodLife has reached out to a rep for Britney for confirmation about this new report.

Britney began her 30 day stint in the Beverly Hills wellness center at the end of March, and TMZ reports that doctors believe they have now found the right combination of medicine for her. The singer was given a day pass to leave the facility on April 21, and she spent the day with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. The two were photographed in Beverly Hills during their outing.

Back in January, Britney took to social media to reveal that she would be canceling her upcoming Las Vegas residency to spend time with her family. In the emotional message, she explained that her father had nearly died a couple of months before. Jamie has been Britney’s conservator since her mental health issues first became a problem in 2007, and he’s been credited with helping her turn her life around after a very public breakdown. Obviously, his failing health has not been easy on the 37-year-old.

Britney was absent from social media for several months before returning to Instagram on April 3. At that time, she posted the cryptic message, “Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body and spirit. We all need to take time for a little ‘me time.'” That same day, it was revealed that Brit was about one week into her 30 days in the mental health facility, and that Jamie was “not doing well” after nearly dying during a second surgery.