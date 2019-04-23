Despite some fans thinking Britney Spears is being held in a mental facility against her will, her BF Sam Asghari says she’s doing ‘great’ and there’s no reason for concern about his lady.

Britney Spears‘ boyfriend Sam Asghari is giving her fans an update on how she’s doing since entering a mental health facility. While some fans started the Twitter trend #FreeBritney as they thought she was being held against her will, the hunky personal trainer says his sweetie is getting better. “My baby’s doing great,” he told a TMZ cameraman while driving out of a parking garage in L.A. on April 23. He added, “she’s doing amazing.” The site reported earlier in the day that the pop superstar had voluntarily checked herself into a facility to deal with new medications related to her mental well-being.

“Her fans are so amazing to be so concerned, but she’s doing great. Nobody needs to worry, she’s doing amazing. She’ll be back soon,” Sam added in a reassuring voice. It had originally been reported that Britney had checked herself into a 30 day program after her dad Jamie‘s ongoing health crisis had taken a toll on her. But according to TMZ in an Apr. 23 story, the specialized medications that the “Toxic” singer had been taking had become“increasingly ineffective” and needed to be switched up.

That meant doctors had to wean the 37-year-old off of the meds she had been taking, which can be a very dangerous process, with the site noting that “[It] cannot be done quickly and there’s a risk of suicide if it’s not done right.” Then comes the trial and error process of finding a new cocktail of meds that will be more beneficial to Britney’s mental health.

Britney and Sam were photographed leaving The Montage hotel in Beverly Hills on April 21, the first time she had been sighted since she told fans “We all need to take time for a little ‘me time.’ :)” as word of her treatment broke on Apr. 3. She wore a red sun dress and brown sandals as she was accompanied by Sam and a bodyguard. She reportedly was out for a holiday day trip and returned to her facility that evening.