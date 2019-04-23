Brie Larson & Scarlett Johansson Rock Infinity Gauntlets To ‘Avengers’ Premiere & Fans Are Obsessed

Brie Larson and Scarlett Johansson play heroes in ‘Avengers: Endgame’, but they paid homage to the movie’s villain with their Infinity Stone jewelry.

Dread it. Run from it. Brie Larson and Scarlett Johansson are here to slay. There really aren’t winners on red carpets, but if there were, Brie and Scarlett totally crushed the Avengers: Endgame premiere in Los Angeles on April 22. The actresses, who play Captain Marvel and Black Widow, respectively, paid a not-so subtle tribute to the final Avengers film in the form of their jewelry. Marvel fans noticed that Brie and Scarlett’s rings and bracelets looked just like the Infinity Gauntlet! The dazzling jewels on the unique pieces are the exact colors of the Infinity Stones, and placed in the same order. How cool is that? And you know it — fans were freaking out when they realized what Brie and Scarlett did. “SCARLETT JOHANSSON AND BRIE LARSON DID THAT YALL OHMYGOD THE POWER THE TASTE UGH,” one fan tweeted. “Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson will defeat Thanos,” tweeted another.

Let’s back up for the sake of the two people who didn’t see Avengers: Infinity War last year. In the film, the Avengers teamed up with the Guardians, Spider-Man, and Black Panther to combat Thanos, an intergalactic super villain. You may recall Thanos as Gamora’s “adoptive father” (kidnapper) from Guardians of the Galaxy Vols. 1 and 2. Thanos’ goal, which he achieved in Infinity War, was to collect all of the Infinity Stones and place them in his gauntlet. With all the stones in his possession, he had the ultimate power to control the universe.

All he did was snap his fingers, and half of the people in the universe disappeared, just like that, in clouds of dust. The whole point of Endgame is that the surviving heroes are trying to steal the gauntlet and hopefully bring everyone back to life. Good luck with that, guys! So, that’s why Brie and Scarlett’s jewelry is so badass. The jewels mimic the Infinity Stones’ colors: orange (Soul Stone), red (Reality Stone), purple (Power Stone), yellow (Mind Stone), green (Time Stone), and blue (Space Stone/tesseract).

The rest of Scarlett and Brie’s outfits were fabulous, too. Scarlett, who was accompanied to the red carpet by her boyfriend, Colin Jost, rocked a strapless, chainmail-esque dress with a high thigh-slit. She accessorized with a matching clutch and gold sandals. Brie stunned in a lavender satin gown with thin straps, and sandals that looked just like Scarlett. We can’t wait to see what they wear for the next premiere!