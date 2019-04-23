Beyonce Puts ‘Lemonade’ On All Streaming Services 3 Yrs. After Release & Fans Are Thrilled

It’s been three years since Beyonce blessed us with her album ‘Lemonade,’ and finally, the record is available to listen to on all streaming services and platforms!

When Beyonce first released Lemonade on April 23, 2016, it was only available to stream on TIDAL, the service co-owned by Bey and her husband, JAY-Z. Now, exactly three years later, the buzzed-about album has been put on all streaming services, including Apple Music and Spotify. In addition to the 12 tracks from the original album, the newly-released version also includes the original demo track of the song, “Sorry.” Lemonade was initially released as a surprise album, and it made major waves with lyrics that seemed to accuse JAY-Z of being unfaithful to Bey throughout their marriage. The most memorable, of course, came from “Sorry,” which Bey closes out by singing, “He only want me when I’m not there / He better call Becky with the good hair.”

For weeks after Lemonade‘s release, fans speculated about who this mysterious ‘Becky’ could be, but in all the time since, her identity has not been confirmed. However, JAY-Z has come clean about cheating on Beyonce in multiple interviews. The two were able to get past this hiccup in their relationship, though, and Beyonce gave birth to their twins, Sir and Rumi, in June 2017. One year later, they embarked on their On the Run II tour, and released a joint album, Everything is Love. These days, their marriage seems to be stronger than ever.

Meanwhile, less than one week before Lemonade’s re-release, Beyonce dropped a buzzed-about Netflix documentary called Homecoming, which documented her historic 2018 Coachella performance and the months leading up to it. The festival was Bey’s post-pregnancy comeback, and she worked extremely hard for 10 months to get into shape.

Along with the documentary, Bey surprised fans with a live album of her Coachella performance, which was also called Homecoming. It’s been reported that the singer has signed a $60 million deal with Netflix, for which she’ll release two more projects following this documentary. The plans for those rumored projects have not been revealed.