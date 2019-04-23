Amber Rose Fires Off On ‘Toxic’ Friends Who Have Ditched Her While She’s Pregnant

If you’re not blowing up Amber Rose’s phone while she’s pregnant with Alexander Edwards’ baby, don’t bother hitting her up after she gives birth because she has no time for any of her ‘fake a— friends.’

“Funny how my phone blows up when I’m having parties and sh*t is lit,” Amber Rose, 35, wrote on her Instagram Stories over the weekend (h/t The Shade Room), “but as soon as a b*tch is sick and pregnant, it’s crickets. No ‘just checking on you’ text or nothing. Sh*t’s wild.” It seems that less than a month after Amber revealed that she’s pregnant with Alexander “A.E.” Edwards’s son, her friends have ghosted her. In addition to this revelation, she issued a warning to all those who abandoned her. “But, when I pop out this beautiful, strong baby boy, don’t try to be my friend again. Dead ass. Toxic ass fake friends. Byeeeeeeeee.”

Considering that Amber is reportedly suffering hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe type of morning sickness, her anger at her disappearing friends is justified. She was reportedly suffering the worst symptoms of the sickness — intense nausea, vomiting –- and had to undergo IV treatments at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after she lost so much weight from throwing up. In such a horrible state, a friendly text from a concerned loved one would have gone a long way. Instead, she’s gotten “crickets,” so it’s not that surprising that she’s so upset.

With Amber ditching her “toxic fake friends,” she now has plenty of more time for Alexander, 32. Their whirlwind romance has completely swept Amber off her feet. She wasn’t “looking for love when she initially met AE,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, as she had her “walls up” when the first started dating. However, A.E. has scaled those walls to win Amber’s heart. He’s been by her side and supportive of her, and the insider says she thinks she’s “found the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with.”

Hopefully, Wiz Khalifa, 31, (Amber’s ex – and father of her first child, six-year-old Sebastian) is one of the few people reaching out to her. When hearing that Amber was pregnant with her second child, the rapper was “happy” because she had found love again, an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “They both want the best for each other. …Wiz and Amber have gotten to a great place as parents, in that they are completely are in tune with how that is going to work forever