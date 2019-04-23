Adele’s ‘Pouring Her Heart Out’ In Studio After Split: Next Album Will Have Songs About Her Ex

After the sudden split with her husband, Adele has been doing what she does best: penning breakup ballads. HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned that the singer has been in the studio following the breakup.

Adele, 30, is killing the breakup blues by making new music, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Following the April 19 news of her split with Simon Konecki, the songstress has been in the studio penning breakup bops galore, a source close the singer tells us. “Adele’s split with Simon occurred before it was announced, they took some time to privately process it before making the news public. Adele’s been dealing with her many emotions the way she always does, by writing songs. She’s been pouring out her heart in the studio, making music is like therapy for her. Her next album will have songs about Simon and this split,” the source reveals. HollywoodLife has reached out to Adele’s rep for comment.

Adele and her ex share one child together, Angelo, and the source went on to explain that’s exactly why she and Simon will always remain in each other’s lives. “Adele’s heartbroken that her marriage didn’t work, she tried everything in her power to save it but she’s accepted that it simply wasn’t meant to be. She’ll always love Simon though, and she’ll always have him in her life, they share a child together so the relationship isn’t over, it’s just changing. And, her number one priority in all of this is making sure that the change is as smooth as possible for her son.” Thankfully, Adele is maintaining a positive outlook through the tumultuous time.”As much as she is devastated over this divorce she’s not sitting around depressed. She’s working, she’s spending time with friends, she’s living life and looking ahead to a new chapter.”

Fans were shocked when the couple announced their split on April 19, after nearly 8 years together. “Adele and her partner have separated,” the singer’s representatives Benny Tarantini and Carl Fysh confirmed in a statement to the Associated Press. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

While the split came out of left field, news of the singer hitting the recording studio wasn’t so shocking. We had an inkling she was whipping up some new tunes after she was spotted outside of a recording studio in late March. The “Hello” hit-maker was snapped heading into the New York City studio on March 27, and kept a very low profile. In a long, black raincoat she kept her head down and her hood up. She hid behind a pair of black shades and kept the theme going with black leggings and dark-colored tennis sneaks. However, there was no denying it was Adele that entered the studio that day. Here’s to hoping we see a new full-length album from the “Hello” hit-maker sooner than later!