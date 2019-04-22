They’re back! TWICE released an epic new music video for their comeback single ‘Fancy’, and it’s got us dancing in our seats. The fans are going wild over this jam.

Oh, how we missed TWICE! The amazing K-Pop girl group surprised fans by releasing both a mini album called Fancy You, and the music video for its title track, “Fancy” on April 22. It goes without saying that the new song is a total jam, and with stunning scenes that show case the ladies’ dance moves, the colorful music video is even better. The music video is a little edgier than we’re used to seeing from them. The video is trippy, involving psychedelic visuals and wild amounts of CG that see the girls swinging upside down, trapped in diamonds, and even riding a roller coaster together. Seriously; it’s as crazy as it sounds — watch the video above!

TWICE really wasn’t kidding when they said in a recent interview that the “Fancy” video was “something that they had never done before.” Same goes for the song itself. It gives off some EDM vibes, and to match their new sound, they ditched the pastels for revealing, matching black outfits, along with super bright colors. It’s so cheerful — and a little sexy, too! Where the girls once seemed shy and meek, they’re now back with utter confidence. “Fancy” is about having a crush and letting them know that they’ll be theirs. They once sang “please understand my feelings.” With “Fancy”, it’s “I will get you right now.” Slay!

Fancy You is TWICE’s seventh mini album, and it features six tracks. We can’t wait to see which music video they put out, and other fans are just as excited! “THE VISUALS, THE AESTHETICS, THE CONCEPT, THE SONG, THE ENTIRE ALBUM, TWICE THEMSELVES, THEY ALL SLAYYYEEDD, I’M SOBBING # TWICE_FANCY,” one thrilled fan tweeted. Another dedicated TWICE fan said that they had stayed up all night just to hear the album and watch the music video: “Alright, well f**k it’s almost 5 am. My school starts in 3 hours.”

Sana and Momo???? Miss Sana and Miss Momo??????? Minatozaki Sana and Hirai Momo???????????? with this kind of attack?? #TWICE_FANCYpic.twitter.com/Z4m4zIvv5e — momo (@momotozakis) April 22, 2019

TWICE is about to head off on a world tour, with stops in nine cities across seven countries: get ready if you’re in Seoul, Bangkok, Manila, Singapore, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Newark, Chicago, and Kuala Lumpur!