‘The Voice’ Recap: The Next Round Of Contestants Compete For A Spot In The Top 24

The final cross battles on ‘The Voice’ have arrived. Many of your favorites wowed with stellar performances in hopes of getting a coveted spot in the top 24.

The final cross battles are going down during the April 22 episode of The Voice. Adam Levine gets the first pick of the night and chooses LB Crew to hit the stage. He decides to challenge Kelly Clarkson, who picks Jej Vinson. LB sings a powerful rendition of Eva Cassidy’s “Wade in the Water.” Jej fires back with a solid performance of Bruno Mars’s “Versace on the Floor.” John Legend raves that they’re both “fantastic vocalists,” but he thinks LB ultimately won the battle. Blake Shelton agrees with John.

Adam gets the first choice again for the next cross battle. He chooses Kalvin Jarvis and challenges John, who picks Julian King. Kalvin slays with a unique rendition of Dua Lipa’s “No Rules.” His vocals are incredible. Julian hits the stage next and wows with a gorgeous rendition of Adele’s “Hello.” Adam is blown away by Kalvin and says he went from being just a good singer to a frontrunner. Kelly feels that Kalvin won the battle solely because of song selection and Blake agrees.

Blake brings Carter Lloyd Horne to the stage for the next cross battle and challenges John. John has Jacob Maxwell battle Carter. Carter sings a sensational rendition of Kaleo’s “Way Down We Go.” Jacob performs a soulful rendition of Shania Twain’s “You’re Still The One.” Not his best performance, but it’s good. This is going to be a tough cross battle result. Carter and Jacob are besties!

Next up is Kelly’s trio The Bundys. Kelly challenges Blake to a battle. Andrew Sevener is his pick to face-off against The Bundys. The trio performs a Jefferson Aeroplane classic and they prove they’re a force to be reckoned with. Andrew holds his own with his performance of Travis Tritt’s “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde.” Blake applauds Andrew for his incredible performance and says that Travis has to be “freaking out” about Andrew’s rendition.

Team Legend’s Shawn Sounds and Team Blake’s Karly Moreno take the stage for the next live cross battle. Shawn serenades everyone with a gorgeous performance of Sam Smith’s “Lay Me Down.” Karly responds with a unique and stunning rendition of Marian Hill’s “Down.” John raves over Shawn’s vocals. Blake and Adam both agree that this was Karly’s best performance yet.

Team Adam’s Kendra Checketts and Team Legend’s Jimmy Mowrey. Kendra wows with a slowed-down version of Justin Bieber’s “Cold Water.” Jimmy performs a terrific rendition of Shawn Mendes’s “Mercy.” All the coaches recognize that Kendra and Justin are great singers, but Kelly notes that there’s something “super captivating” about Kendra’s tone.

Team Kelly’s Rebecca Howell gives a solid performance of Shania Twain’s “Any Man of Mine.” She’s got a voice that’s made for country music. Team Legend’s Beth Griffith-Manly brings down the house with a commanding performance of “I Put A Spell On You.” John is stunned at what Beth’s just brought to the table. Adam also raves that Rebecca may just be the strongest country singer in the competition.

The final live cross battle is between Team Blake’s Gyth Rigdon and Team Kelly’s Abby Kasch. Gyth decides to go all-out by singing Conway Twitty and Blake’s song “Goodbye Time.” There’s a reason Blake thinks Gyth’s already a “contender for the finale.” He’s that good. Abby’s a contender as well. Her performance of Carrie Underwood’s “Cupid’s Got A Shotgun” is marvelous. Blake is all about Gyth and believes he’s going to be in the finale! Even Adam agrees with Blake about Gyth being in the finale. The results will be revealed during the April 23 episode and season 14 winner Brynn Cartelli will be performing her new song.