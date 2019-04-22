‘The Voice’ Season 14 Winner Brynn Cartelli Will Return To Show To Perform New Song

HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY reveal that ‘The Voice’ season 14 winner Brynn Cartelli will be hitting the stage during the April 23 episode to perform her brand-new song ‘Grow Young.’

The Voice fans are in for a real treat during the April 23 episode. Season 14 winner Brynn Cartelli will be returning to The Voice stage for a special performance during the live cross battles, HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY reveal. She’ll be debuting her new original song, “Grow Young,” that she wrote herself. Brynn, who is signed with Elektra Records, just wrapped her first tour since winning The Voice. Brynn opened for Kelly Clarkson, who was also her coach on The Voice, on the singer’s Meaning of Life Tour.

Just days before her return to The Voice, Brynn celebrated her 16th birthday on April 16. Brynn became the youngest ever winner of The Voice when she was crowned the champion at the age of 15. Her win marked Kelly’s first win as a coach on the hit singing competition. Kelly won the very first season she was a coach!

Kelly’s Meaning of Life Tour ended in March 2019. Brynn posted a heartfelt message on Instagram about her time touring with Kelly. “I had the time of my life on the MOL tour,” Brynn wrote. “Thank you all for always being so kind and supportive. I learned more about myself as a person and as an artist than I ever have before. I will be heading into this next chapter with clearer visions, more wisdom, and all the creative energy I can gather. I’m going to be on social media a little less so I can focus on living and loving my friends and family (aka a little more of a healthy balance between liking life and liking pictures. but you know I’ll still be here talking to all of you a great amount). I’m also going to write a ton and hope at least 1 of those songs is cool. Thank you, Kelly, for this opportunity. Thank you, mom, for living the tour life with me. What an experience. What a life. I love you all. Cheers!”

Brynn has released two singles since being crowned the winner of The Voice season 14. “Walk My Way” was Brynn’s coronation single following her Voice victory. Brynn released “Last Night’s Mascara” in 2018. She performed the single during the season 15 finale. The Voice season 16 airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.