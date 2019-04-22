‘The Enemy Within’ Preview: Shepherd Reveals Her New Plan To Get Info On Tal

Shepherd needs answers and she’s going to great lengths to get them. She reveals to Keaton what she has planned for the CIA in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 22 episode of ‘The Enemy Within.’

“We both know this isn’t just about helping the CIA. You want to know what they’re doing in Cuba,” Keaton says to Shepherd in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 22 episode. Shepherd and Keaton are both on the same page about this. They both want to know what’s going on in Cuba. There are answers about Tal to be found there.

“Well, whatever it is, it’s big,” Shepherd notes. She points out the special badges, safes, and the team of senior analysts that specialize in Tal’s Latin American activities at the CIA headquarters. “I don’t know what Tal’s doing in Cuba, but I’m going to find out,” Shepherd vows.

And she knows how she’s going to do just that. “I’m going to spy on the CIA,” Shepherd tells Keaton. If anyone can do it and not get caught, it’s Shepherd. But she better watch her back.

The synopsis for the April 22 episode reads: “After a major Tal operative escapes CIA custody, Shepherd returns to Langley to help track the fugitive down. When Shepherd and Keaton discover the CIA are withholding vital information on the Tal investigation, the case becomes an opportunity for Shepherd and Keaton to spy on the CIA and find out what they know.”