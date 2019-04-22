Teresa Giudice, 46, Celebrates Easter In See-Through Skirt With Melissa Gorga As Joe Remains In ICE Custody

Teresa Giudice celebrated another holiday without husband Joe, but she was surrounded by her daughters and family during an epic Easter celebration and shared pics with fans.

Teresa Giudice isn’t letting husband Joe‘s likely deportation to Italy get in the way of her spending an incredible Easter Sunday with the rest of her family. The 46-year-old spent April 22 with her four daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, as well as her brother Joe Gorga 39, and wife Melissa, 40. The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG cast member rocked a see-through white lace dress that helped show off her body builder fit figure. The halter cropped bodice featured her buff midriff showing while rocking white shorts with her long legs visible under the skirt. Teresa’s tanned skin really popped against the bright white frock in Instagram pics.

Teresa posed alongside her four beautiful daughters in one IG pic where she told followers “Happy Easter from my family to yours!” In a separate pic with her youngest girl she wrote “Everyday is a blessing with my baby bunny 🐰.” Brother Joe came over to celebrate the holiday at his sister’s home, as he’s seen in the Bravo star’s IG stories with his arms around Audriana in her backyard with a spring backdrop of flowers.

It was a yummy day at the Giudice household as Teresa showed off white frosted cupcakes with bunny ears on them and a delicious cookie cake from her favorite New Jersey dessert business Baked with Sweetness that she showed off in her IG stories.

It was yet another holiday the family celebrated without patriarch Joe, 46. He just finished a 41 month stint in federal prison for bankruptcy fraud in March and was immediately transferred into I.C.E. custody. The former reality star’s appeal not to be deported back to his native Italy was denied on April 19, making it a near certainty that he’ll never be able to return home to his life in New Jersey with his family. Teresa has made it clear that the family won’t be uprooting the life they’ve always known to follow him there. But from the Easter photos with her smiling daughters, she looks like she’s doing just fine as a single mom.