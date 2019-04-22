‘Teen Mom: Young Moms Club’ Stars Share Why They’re ‘Excited’ MTV Revived ‘Pretty Little Mamas’

MTV’s ‘Pretty Little Mamas’ is joining the highly-successful ‘Teen Mom’ family, and the stars of ‘Young Moms Club’ couldn’t be more thrilled about it!

While Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell made it very clear that they’re not happy about Pretty Little Mamas returning to MTV as a Teen Mom series, the stars of the series — now titled Teen Mom: Young Moms Club — couldn’t be more “excited” for the opportunity to tell their own story. The new-ish series will document the lives of Chandlar Walby, 25, Nikki Hussey, 24, Nicole Pleskow, 24, Alyssa Myers, 25, Cheyenne Latu, 24, and new cast member Heather Miinch, 24, who are all part of an existing group of friends living in the same city (San Diego), and HollywoodLife had the pleasure of speaking with a few of the girls about their feelings on joining the Teen Mom family.

For Cheyenne, it seemed like a natural fit. “I was actually really excited to hear that [the show] was finally coming back, and as part of the Teen Mom family. I feel like it really shows how authentic our lives are, and it’s relatable to others through the lens of Teen Mom,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Similarly, Nicole told us, “I think we all were super excited to just be given another chance to share our stories with everyone, and joining the Teen Mom family is super exciting. I know that we deal with a lot of the same issues that [the other casts] do, so I think that [our show is] gonna be really a great addition to Teen Mom.”

And Chandlar, who told us that she was “disappointed” by Tyler and Catelynn’s diss, said she felt like the show should have been a part of the Teen Mom franchise from the very beginning. “Honestly, I was pretty excited, just because I feel like it fit more in the Teen Mom family anyway from the get-go. Just to be a part of that is really exciting for me.”

Pretty Little Mamas didn’t have a fairytale ending, but we want you to join us for the new beginnings! ☺️ Teen Mom: #YoungMomsClub premieres Monday at 10/9c on @mtv. pic.twitter.com/S4CYGv9N4r — Teen Mom: Young Moms Club (@TeenMomYMC) April 17, 2019

Clearly, the girls are happy to see their show joining the Teen Mom franchise, and so are we! After Pretty Little Mamas debuted in the fall of 2018, it disappeared after only 2 episodes. But in late March, MTV revealed that the show was coming back as a Teen Mom series. “We understand the confusion around the announcement of Young Moms Club. At the heart of Pretty Little Mamas was a story of 6 moms trying to navigate life, relationships and motherhood. We quickly realized that story is best told through the Teen Mom lens. You’ve seen some of their journey, but we hope that you’ll take a chance to experience the rest,” they said in a statement.

Teen Mom: Young Moms Club premieres on MTV Monday, April 22, at 10 pm!