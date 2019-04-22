‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans & Amber Portwood Fight — Plus: Chelsea Gets Robbed

When Jenelle tried defending her family on social media during the April 22 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’, ‘Teen Mom OG’ star Amber Portwood got involved and things took a turn for the worse.

After Jenelle Evans returned home from Atlanta with her mom, Barbara, she was forced to defend her family against haters on social media. Trolls had been attacking her for both her mom’s joke about killing Kailyn Lowry and her husband, David Eason, for posting videos and pics while showing off his various weapons. But fans weren’t the only ones Jenelle had to stand up against. During the April 22 episode of Teen Mom 2, Jenelle also became upset when she discovered that Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood was trashing David online. So Jenelle took to Instagram Live and told Amber to “shut the f*** up”. But Jenelle also insinuated that Amber’s boyfriend, Andrew, touches Amber’s kids in inappropriate ways, so Amber wasn’t too happy about that. In fact, Amber, who claimed she built the Teen Mom franchise, posted her own video on Instagram Live and laid into Jenelle HARD, calling her a “bitch ass drunk ass motherf***er.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Cole took their kids on a family vacation, but when they returned home, they had learned that their house was broken into. Chelsea saw that their bedroom closet was torn apart, so Cole told everyone to stay in the same room together while he searched the entire house to see if the robbers were still inside. Fortunately they weren’t, but the incident shook everyone up pretty badly. In fact, Chelsea told a producer that she wanted to move because even after a few weeks had passed by, she was still to afraid to stay in the house alone during the day. And Aubree was sleeping on the couch most nights, as she was too scared to sleep alone in her bedroom. So it looks like Chelsea and Cole are moving!

Later, Leah‘s girls revealed their true feelings about her boyfriend, Jason, and according to Addie, one of the twins wanted to poison him. They denied saying such a thing, but Addie proved they did, indeed say it, and Leah asked them to please try and like Jason. And when she shared the info with Jason himself, he told her that she’s too soft of a parent. He was raised by a military man and didn’t think that just taking their phone away was a good way to punish them.

Is our little Addie spreading rumors? 👀 @TM2LeahDawn is laying down the law with her girls on tonight's new #TeenMom2. pic.twitter.com/ZsJYzG6tnp — #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) April 22, 2019

Chelsea and Cole are shaken up when they realize that their house was broken into while they were away. Don't miss a new episode of #TeenMom2 tonight at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/emK7CodWpe — MTV (@MTV) April 22, 2019

Furthermore, Kailyn traveled to Dallas to attend her sister’s baby shower, and Briana‘s mom met new boyfriend, John. Fortunately for them, nothing too dramatic happened this week.

