Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Get Cozy With PDA On Romantic Yacht Cruise In Mexico Over Easter

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie didn’t hide their love from Mexico, where they were seen snuggling close on a luxury boat. Scott even showed off his protective side.

All aboard the love ferry. Scott Disick, 35, and Sofia Richie, 20, took a romantic cruise on Mexico’s waters on April 19. Sofia was photographed huddled close to Scott on a yacht, as she rested against his firm, protective arm. The lovers were clearly smitten with one another, even as their pals rode alongside them. The couple of nearly two years even coordinated: both wore black shades and plain T-shirts (Scott in grey, Sofia in white).

On the same day of their yacht cruise, Sofia was seen rocking a hot pink bikini that flaunted her runway-ready abs. She wore a similar bikini set in a neon shade, that time in green, for another day by the water on Easter, April 21. Scott and the model were photographed getting their tan on in Cabo, and even Scott showed some skin in a pair of black swim shorts. At one point during the getaway, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star snapped a selfie of him kicking back on a yacht sofa, captioning the vacation photo, “Back 2 basics.”

Sofia and Scott made the trip down south just one day after they celebrated the 40th birthday of Scott’s ex and the mother to his three children, Kourtney Kardashian, at her birthday bash on April 18. Sofia’s presence at the milestone celebration was far from awkward. “Sofia had the best time at Kourtney’s party, everyone welcomed her with open arms, she is totally one of them now. And not only was Kourtney and the whole family super warm to her,” a Sofia source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie show off a little PDA on board a yacht in Mexico on April 19, 2019. (MEGA)

Scott and Sofia have officially skipped both weekends of Coachella, a rarity in the celebrity world. A weekend prior to their yachting trip, Scott and Sofia stayed in Los Angeles to grab frozen yogurt on April 13.