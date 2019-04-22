Mackenzie Edwards ‘Confused And Upset’ By Husband Ryan Edwards’ Cheating Accusations

Ryan Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie, was completely caught off guard when he accused her of cheating after getting out of jail earlier this month, and HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE scoop about how the allegations are affecting the pair’s relationship.

Ryan Edwards recently completed three months behind bars, and after he was released on April 15, he accused his wife, Mackenzie Edwards, of cheating on him while he was doing his time. “Ever since Ryan fell into a bad spell and turned to a darker place, and even in his attempts at recovery [for addiction], he’s been super paranoid, which is why he accused Mackenzie of cheating,” a friend close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s always on edge and has been struggling more than usual lately.” Our insider confirmed that Mackenzie definitely was not unfaithful to the Teen Mom OG star — “She’d never cheat on him,” the source said. — and that she’ll be standing by him, despite the allegations.

“Mackenzie loves Ryan and she’ll always try to help him and be there for him, especially when she feels he’s in a dark place,” our insider explained. “She’s so sweet and was so confused and upset by all of this, but she knows Ryan is struggling and needs her more than ever.” Ryan’s three months in jail were for charges of heroin possession and theft, both of which stemmed from outstanding warrants. The arrest came two months after Ryan completed 90 days in rehab for his drug addiction, which he has been open about on Teen Mom OG.

Ryan and Mackenzie have not addressed the cheating allegations directly. However, Mackenzie posted a sweet photo with the 31-year-old on Easter Sunday. In the pic, they’re joined by their son, Jagger, along with Ryan’s son, Bentley, who he shares with ex, Maci Bookout, and Mackenzie’s son from a previous relationship.

The relationship between Ryan and Maci has been tense for years, and Mackenzie has publicly called Maci out for exploiting Ryan’s issues on the MTV show. However, while Ryan was in jail, Maci and Mackenzie seem to have bonded, and even posed for a family photo together with all of their kids. It’s unclear where Ryan and Maci stand now.