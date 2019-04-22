New Pics
Hollywood Life

Prince Louis Turns 1 & Shows Off His 1st Teeth In New Portraits — He Looks Just Like Brother George

Prince Louis 1st Birthday Pics
REX/Shutterstock
Please see supplementary info for special instructions Mandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (10216423b) Handout photo of Prince Louis taken by his mother, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, at their home in Norfolk earlier this month, to mark his first birthday on Tuesday Prince Louis, Norfolk, UK - 2019 EMBARGOED TO 2230 MONDAY APRIL 22 Copyright: HRH The Duchess of Cambridge 2018. NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS, MEMORABILIA or COLOURABLY SIMILAR. NOT FOR USE AFTER 31 DECEMBER, 2019 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM KENSINGTON PALACE. This photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that you will make no charge for the supply, release or publication of it and that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photographs (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photographs must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. All other requests for use should be directed to the Press Office at Kensington Palace in writing.
Please see supplementary info for special instructions Mandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (10216423a) Handout photo of Prince Louis taken by his mother, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, at their home in Norfolk earlier this month, to mark his first birthday on Tuesday Prince Louis, Norfolk, UK - 2019 EMBARGOED TO 2230 MONDAY APRIL 22 Copyright: HRH The Duchess of Cambridge 2018. NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS, MEMORABILIA or COLOURABLY SIMILAR. NOT FOR USE AFTER 31 DECEMBER, 2019 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM KENSINGTON PALACE. This photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that you will make no charge for the supply, release or publication of it and that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photographs (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photographs must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. All other requests for use should be directed to the Press Office at Kensington Palace in writing.
Please see supplementary info for special instructions Mandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (10216423c) Handout photo of Prince Louis taken by his mother, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, at their home in Norfolk earlier this month, to mark his first birthday on Tuesday Prince Louis, Norfolk, UK - 2019 EMBARGOED TO 2230 MONDAY APRIL 22 Copyright: HRH The Duchess of Cambridge 2018. NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS, MEMORABILIA or COLOURABLY SIMILAR. NOT FOR USE AFTER 31 DECEMBER, 2019 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM KENSINGTON PALACE. This photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that you will make no charge for the supply, release or publication of it and that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photographs (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photographs must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. All other requests for use should be directed to the Press Office at Kensington Palace in writing.
FREE FOR NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS, MEMORABILIA. NOT FOR USE AFTER 31 DECEMBER, 2018 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM KENSINGTON PALACEMandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Porteous/PA/REX/Shutterstock (9762728a)Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince LouisThe Christening of Prince Louis, London, UK - 09 Jul 2018Copyright in the photograph is vested in The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Publications are asked to credit the photographs to Matt Porteous. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released this additional photograph taken Monday 9th July by Matt Porteous in the garden at Clarence House, following Prince Louis's baptism at the Chapel Royal, St. James's Palace. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday July 9, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Christening. Photo credit should read: Matt Porteous/PA Wire View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Senior Editor

Happy Birthday Prince Louis! As Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest child turns 1-years-old, Kensington Palace is celebrating the event by releasing the most adorable pics of the royal boy.

Prince William, 36, and his wife Kate Middleton, 37, are celebrating their youngest child’s first birthday by releasing new photos of him. On April 22 – the day before Prince Louis turns 1-years-old – Kensington Palace released three new pics of the little royal on their social media pages. The photos were taken by the Duchess of Cambridge at the family’s home in Norfolk, England. And, as you can see from the adorable pics, Prince Louis looks just like his older brother Prince George.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share these new photographs of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday tomorrow,” one caption reads. “The photographs were taken earlier this month by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk.” Another photo caption reads, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share this new photograph of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday tomorrow.”

It’s not the first time that Kate has taken pictures of her children to mark their birthdays. The future Queen appears to be the Cambridge family photographer and seems to be on hand to take candid photos of her royal babies to share with the public on each of their birthdays.

Prince Louis 1st Birthday Pics
Kate Middleton took these pics of her youngest child, Prince Louis, to mark his first birthday. (REX/Shutterstock)
Prince Louis 1st Birthday Pics
Prince Louis looks the spitting image of his brother Prince George. (REX/Shutterstock)

Royal fans were thrilled by these latest pics and were quick to gush about little Prince Louis. “Looks like Prince William so much,” one fan wrote on Instagram. “Will really got some strong genes. I don’t think any of the kids look like Kate,” another person added. But, yet another fan believes that Louis looks just like his older siblings. “His [sic] a mixture of Prince George and Princess Charlotte so cute x,” the Instagram follower wrote. Prince William and Kate have two other children – Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince George who is 5-years-old.

The Cambridge children are awaiting the arrival of new playmate as their uncle, Prince Harry, 34, is expecting his first child with his wife Meghan Markle, 37, any day now.