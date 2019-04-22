Prince Louis Turns 1 & Shows Off His 1st Teeth In New Portraits — He Looks Just Like Brother George

Happy Birthday Prince Louis! As Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest child turns 1-years-old, Kensington Palace is celebrating the event by releasing the most adorable pics of the royal boy.

Prince William, 36, and his wife Kate Middleton, 37, are celebrating their youngest child’s first birthday by releasing new photos of him. On April 22 – the day before Prince Louis turns 1-years-old – Kensington Palace released three new pics of the little royal on their social media pages. The photos were taken by the Duchess of Cambridge at the family’s home in Norfolk, England. And, as you can see from the adorable pics, Prince Louis looks just like his older brother Prince George.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share these new photographs of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday tomorrow,” one caption reads. “The photographs were taken earlier this month by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk.” Another photo caption reads, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share this new photograph of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday tomorrow.”

It’s not the first time that Kate has taken pictures of her children to mark their birthdays. The future Queen appears to be the Cambridge family photographer and seems to be on hand to take candid photos of her royal babies to share with the public on each of their birthdays.

Royal fans were thrilled by these latest pics and were quick to gush about little Prince Louis. “Looks like Prince William so much,” one fan wrote on Instagram. “Will really got some strong genes. I don’t think any of the kids look like Kate,” another person added. But, yet another fan believes that Louis looks just like his older siblings. “His [sic] a mixture of Prince George and Princess Charlotte so cute x,” the Instagram follower wrote. Prince William and Kate have two other children – Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince George who is 5-years-old.

The Cambridge children are awaiting the arrival of new playmate as their uncle, Prince Harry, 34, is expecting his first child with his wife Meghan Markle, 37, any day now.