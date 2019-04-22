Porsha Williams Snuggles Baby Pilar In Sweet New Photo While Celebrating Baby Turning 1 Month Old

A month has already flown by since Porsha Williams gave birth to her adorable baby girl, Pillar, & she celebrated the milestone in the sweetest way.



Porsha Williams’ latest photoshoot with her baby, Pilar Jhena McKinley, just might melt your heart. The 37-year-old reality star celebrated the one month milestone since her little one was born with a series of glamorous shots, where they sweetly snuggled up. In head-to-toe white, Porsha looked like a real-life angel as she documented the important day for her 4.4 million Instagram followers to see. “Y’all my baby is ONE MONTH OLD today!! @pilarjhena you are my world and caring for you these past 4 weeks have been the joy of my life! All of the learning moments and growing have made me that much greater a mom. I pray I continue to be the best me I can be for you my princess💋 #Happy4Weeks 🌈 #RainbowBaby,” she captioned her post.

The gorgeous series of photos arrived just one day after Porsha shared an initial pic from the same shoot, where her fiancé was seen as well. Dennis McKinley joined his ladies in wearing all white for an Easter snapshot, and the family photo was the sweetest holiday memory. With massive smiles on their faces, the happy couple looked elated to be spending their first holiday with the newborn.

Fans have been the utmost supportive of Porsha through her pregnancy journey, and are loving the insights they’ve received into her first month as a mother. “Wearing motherhood soo well💟” one person wrote under Porsha’s post. “Motherhood looks good on you boo!!! 😍😍😍” another said. “Porsha forever slaying 😍😍😍😍” another fan sweetly said, We couldn’t agree more!

Furthermore, seeing her fiancé take care of their new daughter has been really special for Porsha, a Bravo insider tells HollywoodLife. “Dennis has been an incredible help since PJ was born and has stepped up more than Porsha ever imagined. He’s so sweet with PJchanging her diapers, waking up multiple times in the middle of the night to help take care of her, and rocking her to sleep. Porsha was already head over heels in love with Dennis but seeing how loving and caring he is with PJ absolutely melts Porsha‘s heart. Dennis is not only an amazing father to PJ, but a wonderful help and has waited on Porsha hand and foot whenever she needs it.”