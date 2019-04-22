Miley Cyrus Wishes Fans A ‘Hoppy Easter’ In A Revealing Instagram Post — See Pic

See Pic
Miley Cyrus Wishes Fans A 'Hoppy Easter' In A Revealing Instagram Post

Miley Cyrus shared a risque photo on her Instagram story to wish her followers a happy Easter!

With just a few hours remaining on Easter Sunday, Miley Cyrus gave her fans the best well wishes for the holiday. The singer took to her Instagram story and shared a topless photo of herself wearing bunny ears. In addition to the photo, Miley wrote in the caption, “Hoppy Easter.” She also shared a number of other photos and videos, and also told her fans to have an “eggcellent” holiday. See the pic by clicking here!

Just yesterday, on Apr. 20, Miley posted a slew of posts on her Instagram story about celebrating 4/20.  In addition to posting a photo of her igniting a huge blunt, Miley shared a video of her lighting up another blunt at the 2013 EMAs. Before taking out the blunt from her bag, Miley told the audience in the clip, “You know I couldn’t fit this award in my bag, but I did find this, so thank you, guys.”

We reported earlier how after singing “Best of Both Worlds” and “Nobody’s Perfect” in Instagram story videos on Mar. 28, Miley is still open to reprising her role of Hannah Montana. “She could definitely do [it] in the future if the inspiration and creative is there for it,” they said. “Miley doesn’t look back at Hannah as a bad thing and she fully embraces her and loves the character that has brought so much joy to people. And she was also inspired with the Jonas Brothers comeback to do something with Hannah because the time is right for fans to get all the feels from the past. She loved doing it and in some fashion someday we will probably see Hannah again.”