Miley Cyrus Flaunts Bangs Wearing Sexy Cutout Dress With Liam Hemsworth At ‘Avengers’ Premiere

Miley Cyrus looked drop dead gorgeous in a stunning black custom YSL gown and cuddled up next to handsome hubby Liam Hemsworth at the world premiere of ‘Avengers: Endgame.’

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth continue to be the cutest newlyweds ever and boy did they glow on the red carpet world premiere of Avengers: Endgame in LA on April 22. The Aussie actor’s older brother Chris, 35, stars as Thor in the highly anticipated Marvel flick and the couple were there in a show of family support. Miley used the occasion to debut new bangs to her blonde locks, which she wore in wavy curls just past her shoulders. The 26-year-old killed it fashion-wise in a strapless black custom Yves St. Laurent gown with a silver binding in the middle of her cleavage and below it was a nearly heart-shaped cutout that flashed plenty of her toned tummy.

The cutout top of the gown gave Miley’s chest a sexy push-up effect, and she knew she was crushing it with her hotness by sticking out her tongue out of the corner of her mouth for photographers when posing alone. The singer had on tons of bling, with rings on every finger, several diamond chains around her neck and a stack of shiny bracelets around her left wrist. The Voice coach went with a neutral to rose-colored makeup palette with pinkish eyes and a nude lip.

Miley played it like a well-behaved pro for photos when posing alongside her hunky 29-year-old hubby. Liam looked as handsome as ever in a dark YSL custom suit and a crisp white shirt underneath. His beard game is still going strong and he used a little bit of product to give his short dark hair a few spikes in front. She later shared an agency photo of the two together on the red carpet to her IG stories and wrote on it “When your man is so f**king hot.” Yep, no argument there!

Miley gave all the deets on her outfit via an Instagram story on the way to the premiere, showing a selfie and writing “Custom YSL for tonight’s Avengers premier hennny” and gave a shout out to Saint Laurent Artistic Director Anthony Vaccarello for his amazing design. She then showed a video of herself rocking out to her dad Billy Ray Cyrus‘ remix of Lil Nas X’s smash hit “Old Town Road,” singing along and shimmying with her chest. She’s got reason to be proud of her 57-year-old pop as the song is in its third week atop the Billboard Hot 100 singles.