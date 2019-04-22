Melania Trump Looks Spring Chic In Blue At White House Easter Egg Roll – See Pic

It’s that time of year again. The First Lady joined President Donald Trump at the White House for the annual Easter Egg Roll and, as per usual, her choice of outfit was gorgeous.

Melania Trump, 48, looked fabulous at the White House on April 22 during the annual Easter Egg Roll. As she and hubby, President Donald Trump, 72, kicked off the yearly holiday tradition, the First Lady decided to dress in a springtime color. As if she had plucked the color out of a robin’s next, Melania’s dress was a lively hue of blue. The outfit, with its long sleeves and long length, looked quite elegant for the “egg-celent” event — and invoked memories of her 2018 outfit. Perhaps Melania is setting a trend? Either way, it was yet another moment when the FLOTUS looked phenomenal.

“Wishing everyone a blessed #Easter!” the First Lady tweeted on April 21. On Easter proper, Melania, Donald and daughter Tiffany Trump, 25, attended church together. Tiffany and the First Lady were decked out in springtime fashions, as both ladies wore floral-print dresses. Tiffany’s ivory-colored dress had belled-out sleeves that gave her an enchanting silhouette, while Melania took another page out of Michelle Obama’s book by “baring her arms,” as her outfit came without sleeves.

It’s the third time Melania has helped to host the event, which is traditionally held on the South Lawn of the White House. So far, every time that she has appeared at the egg roll she has dressed to impress. In April 2018 the mom-of-one looked elegant in a light blue trench coat, which was perfect for spring. Melania braved the chilly weather by wearing black tights and high-heeled boots too.

In April 2017 she looked elegant in a pink floor-length, sleeveless gown with matching flat shoes. On that day she took the opportunity to read to the children gathered to participate in the events, which included an Easter egg hunt. Melania read Kathie Lee Gifford’s book, “Party Animals” to the little ones who were gathered around.

The annual White House Easter Egg Roll is a long-held tradition – one of the oldest, according to the White House Historical Association. It started 141 years ago in 1878. This year, Melania kicked off Easter weekend with a tweet. “Many blessings to all around the world celebrating #GoodFriday,” she wrote before the First Family jetted off to their Mar-a-Largo estate to celebrate the holiday.