Melania Trump appeared to be upset during their argument on Mar. 30, according to a new report.

Melania Trump, 48, and Donald Trump, 72, seemed to have a disagreement while sharing a meal together at Mar-a-Lago’s dining area on Mar. 30, according to an eyewitness who told People about their interaction. “Melania was upset and they had words with each other over something,” the insider revealed to the publication, adding that it wasn’t clear what they were arguing about. Meanwhile, President Trump’s advisers, and family members, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner had dinner together at another table that night.

In response to eyewitness account, the first lady’s spokesperson Stephanie Grisham called the report “completely false,” and told People, “I’d encourage the anonymous source to say such things on the record.” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders did not comment.

We reported earlier how Donald Trump’s first wife Ivana told The Atlantic about how Ivanka feels about Melania. “She likes her fine,” Ivana said, “because she didn’t cause me to break up the marriage like the other one – I don’t even want to pronounce her name.” Of course, the “other one” Ivana seems to be referencing is Donald’s second wife Marla Maples, 55, who had a very public affair with the real estate mogul while he was still married to Ivanka’s mother.

Meanwhile, a source close to Melania told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in Dec., 2018 how the then-ongoing Mueller investigation was taking a toll on Donald’s health. “Melania is concerned about the effect all these investigations are having on Donald’s health, but she isn’t concerned about the outcome of any investigations,” our source told us. “Melania believes her husband’s claim that he’s being subjected to a ‘witch hunt’ and that there’s no truth to the allegations against him.”