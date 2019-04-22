Megyn Kelly Flaunts Super Toned Body At 48, Paddle Boarding In String Bikini

Megyn Kelly looked amazing when she flaunted her fit figure in a revealing black bikini during a vacation in the Bahamas on Easter weekend.

It looks like Megyn Kelly, 48, has been making sure keeping in shape is at the top of her priority list! The journalist, who hasn’t been on the air since her NBC show ended last Oct., spent Easter weekend paddle boarding in the Bahamas and her incredible fit figure definitely got some attention! The blonde beauty wore a black bikini during the outing and was all smiles as she frolicked in the sand and kept her balance on the board. She seemed to catch cameras nearby and from the look of her happy reaction, she didn’t seem bothered at all that they were capturing pics during her vacation.

Megyn’s latest getaway proves she’s living it up despite the controversy she went through a few months ago, after she defended wearing blackface if it’s for a character. Her comments were in relation to her childhood and how people in her hometown would wear the makeup for Halloween when she was younger and it wasn’t considered a bad thing. Her outspokenness about her background brought on a lot of criticism from many people and ultimately caused the cancellation of her morning show, Megyn Kelly Today.

Although Megyn’s unfortunate firing made major headlines, she’s still open to returning to television and doing what she does best. She has spoken out about getting back on a show in the future and with her extensive background as a news journalist, she definitely has the experience necessary to return to the spotlight. Before her stint on NBC, Megyn was known for her work on Fox News and even earned a spot on Time’s list of the 100 most influential people in 2014.