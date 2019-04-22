Louis Tomlinson Explains New Direction With His Music: I Won’t Compete With ‘Drake & Ariana Grande’

When Louis Tomlinson releases new music, expect a different sound. Louis announced on Twitter that he’s moving away from seeking commercial success, instead focusing on authentic songs.

Louis Tomlinson has a very good reason for taking such a long time to release a new album. The former One Direction member, 27, posted a heartfelt and passionate letter to fans on Twitter that explained he’s trying to work on more “authentic” music, rather than churning out another pop song with the goal of hitting the top of the charts. Louis said that he knows he won’t beat superstars at their own game, and he has no interest in doing so. His fans need to get ready for an all-new Louis. Or, rather, the authentic Louis he’s been keeping from us for years.

“Over the last few weeks, I’ve put a lot of things into perspective. And in fact, what I should be doing is forgetting about perception, and to a certain degree worrying less about being defined on commercial success,” Louis wrote in a note on Twitter on April 22. “I’m not here to compete with the likes of Drake and Ariana Grande. I’m here to make music I love and make my fans proud to say they’re a fan.” Louis also mentioned that he’s not trying to “focus on the end game” now, but rather “enjoying the doing.” Good for him! You can see Louis’ full message to fans below.

Louis’ fans were 100% supportive about whatever he wanted to do with his new music. “don’t make radio music if you don’t feel comfortable, you don’t need to prove anyone you’re a good singer, you don’t need to enter in the top 40, we already know how talented you are. now, focus on whatever you love the most, and we will be here supporting you. i love you <3,” one lovely fan wrote in response to his letter. Another fan tweeted at him, “Well said lad. Make something you’re proud of. What’s in your heart. We want to know what’s in your heart, what’s in your head, what makes you laugh, and cry and what makes you want to wake up every morning. That’s what we want. You. Just make something you’re proud of.”

Wanted to get this off my chest pic.twitter.com/uoDHkByjxf — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) April 22, 2019

Louis has had a horrific year preceding his new announcement. His 18-year-old sister, Félicité Tomlinson, passed away on March 13 after going into cardiac arrest. Paramedics were unable to revive the teenager. Félicité’s tragic death came just two years after Louis lost his mother, Johannah Deakin, to leukemia when she was just 42.