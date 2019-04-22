LeAnn Rimes and Brandi Glanville put their differences aside to celebrate Easter as a family, but it may have been a little awkward, as evidenced by a pic that LeAnn posted.

LeAnn Rimes and Brandi Glanville have this co-parenting thing nailed. The warring women, who at one time couldn’t be in the same room together, seem to have put all of that drama in the past. LeAnn posted a sweet photo on Instagram that showed herself, husband Eddie Cibrian, Eddie’s sons, and their mother, Brandi, all celebrating Easter as a family! LeAnn, as you may know, married Brandi’s ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, in 2011…. and their relationship started when Eddie was still married to Brandi. Cue some very nasty public fighting between the women. It’s clearly cooled down now.

“Happy Easter LovEs! Our awkward family Easter 🐣 photo/Christmas card?! Lol Today has been a wonderful day. Many blessings to your family from all of us! #easter #happyeaster #easter2019 #family #ifyoudonthavesomethingnicetosaypleasemoveon *awkward – the way we are standing, not that we are all together. Not awkward at all. #clarity” LeAnn added that last note when she realized that people would think it was a dig at Brandi being there with her. Calm down, guys!

Her fans actually praised the pic. One wrote, “With so much hate in the world….THIS is a great read.🙏💕” And another commented, “Awwww what a great way to celebrate Easter, example of forgiveness.” Brandi posted her own pic from the event that showed Eddie and their son, 12-year-old Jake Cibrian. “Happy Easter hanging with the fam in the Bu, I can’t believe how much Jake looks like his dad!!! 💗🌈💗🌈”, she captioned the pic. You can see both LeAnn and Brandi’s photos below:

LeAnn isn’t the only person Brandi’s settled a feud with. Brandi and her former RHOBH foe, Kyle Richards, are friends again after uniting against Lisa Vanderpump. As a source close to Brandi told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the two women are so happy they’re friends again. “Brandi actually reached out to Kyle and they recently started following one another on social media again,” the source said.