‘American Idol’: Lea Michele Joins The Top 10 For Gorgeous ‘Little Mermaid’ Performance

It’s Disney Night on ‘American Idol,’ so it was only fitting for Lea Michele to show up and perform ‘Part of Your World” from ‘The Little Mermaid’ with the show’s top 10 contestants!

Lea Michele will be playing Ariel in the Hollywood Bowl’s upcoming rendition of The Little Mermaid, and she got in the spirit for the big show by hitting the American Idol stage for a performance of “Part of Your World” on April 21. Idol was celebrating Disney night, and Lea joined the remaining Top 10 singers for a joyful rendition of the classic song. Lea looked incredible in a black, one-shouldered jumpsuit with a purple belt. She started the song onstage alone, and was eventually joined by the top 10 singers, who harmonized with her as the song concluded.

It was revealed at the beginning of April that Lea would be playing Ariel in the Hollywood Bowl’s live production of The Little Mermaid, which is being performed on May 17 and 18 in honor of the movie’s 30th anniversary. In addition to Lea, the live production will also star Peter Gallagher as King Triton, Leo Gallo as Prince Eric and Harvery Fierstein as Ursula. Alan Merken, who wrote music for the original film, will also be in attendance as a special guest. The movie will play on the giant Hollywood Bowl movie screen as the cast sings popular songs from the film.

Based on her Idol performance, it’s clear that Lea is more than ready to take on this iconic role of Ariel! Meanwhile, the show’s April 21 episode also featured the remaining ten contestants giving individual performances of their favorite Disney songs, while season 16’s, Maddie Poppe and Caleb Lee Hutchinson, returned for a rendition of “A Whole New Worlds.” Rebel Wilson was a mentor for the contestants throughout the episode.

By the end of the episode, two of the top 10 contestants will be sent home, leaving just eight left to sing during next week’s Queen-themed episode. Adam Lambert will be serving as a mentor ahead of the top 8 performances.