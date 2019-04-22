Kylie Jenner ditched the bright colored wigs that she usually wears to Coachella, for a fabulous waist-length braid decorated in little crosses and seashells on April 21.

Kylie Jenner, 21, headed to Coachella weekend two for Kanye West’s Sunday Service performance on Easter, April 21. Kylie is constantly surprising us when it comes to her outfits and glam, and this year, she completely stole the show with her insanely long, accented braid. Aside from Kylie’s fabulous hairstyle, she rocked a gorgeous, short-sleeve white Calvin Luo Spring 2018 midi dress paired with white chunky Yeezy Boost 700 Analog Sneakers. The short-sleeve frock was super tight and cinched in at her waist, but was flowy from the waist down.

Kylie’s stunning hairstyle was done by longtime hairstylist, César DeLeön Ramirêz, who shared exactly how he got her look. To get her braid and jewels, Cesar used a 26-inch ponytail and natural sea shell glass charms. To start, Cesar slicked back her hair into a mid-crown ponytail using IGK Mistress Hydrating Hair Balm, which he said, “is perfect for a glossy, healthy looking slick back.” Then, he attached a 22-inch Wildform ponytail and braided it using IGK Rich Kid Coconut Oil Gel for a soft hold. Once the slicked back braid was in place, he added a bunch of the charms from top to bottom. The charms included little white crosses, and flat circular seashells.

Seashells were actually quite a popular trend at Coachella, as Gigi Hadid, 23, rocked seashell accessories to weekend one on April 12. The blonde supermodel rocked white Alyx Spring 2019 pants with a tiny little white knit crop top that showed off her insanely toned abs, and threw a yellow and pink denim cutoff Ganni Hopewell Tie-Dye Waistcoat on top of the whole look, adding a pop of color. Her cool accessories were the best part though, as she layered a bunch of colorful necklaces including a thick seashell choker necklace, a blue Jacquie Aiche 14K Opal Inlay Eye Pendant Necklace with Diamonds, a Diamond Marquise Shaker Necklace, and big Susan Alexandra Smiley Cyrus Earrings. Aside from seashells, hair clips are a major accessory trend we’ve been seeing lately, specifically on Hailey Baldwin, 22. She donned huge crystal embellished Justine Marjan X Kitsch hairpins in her hair on April 13.

While we absolutely loved Kylie’s entire look, especially her cool braid, her other sisters looked just as fabulous at the Sunday Service. Kendall, 23, Kourtney, 40, and Khloe Kardashian, 34, all looked gorgeous in slinky white silk gowns. Kendall paired her slit gown with Yeezy sneakers as well, while Khloe and Kourtney paired their frocks with Timberland boots.