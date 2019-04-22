Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson So Estranged They Only Communicate Via Texts & Assistants

Despite a brief reunion at baby True’s 1st birthday party, Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson are still barely speaking, & are even relying on their assistants to carry out their conversations.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, is doing her best to co-parent with her ex, Tristan Thompson, 28, but apparently, communication isn’t his strong suit. The two are only speaking through text messages or via their assistants, a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “Things are so difficult that the two did not speak at True’s birthday and their only form of communication they have now is through assistants and via text,” our source explains. In fact, more times than not, it’s the assistants facilitating the conversation. “Tristan and Khloe will text when need be but heavily rely on assistants to do the communicating,” the source adds. HollywoodLife has reached out to Khloe’s rep for comment.

Our source went on to say that it’s been a while since Khloe and Tristan have interacted, despite the fact they both attended baby True’s birthday party on April 14. “They haven’t spoken face to face in quite some time,” our source said. “Tristan has made it clear that he’s fine with Khloe having True all of the time. At the end of the day, he’s fine with it because he feels Khloe is the best caretaker for True, especially with his busy and traveling NBA schedule.” The insider also said that Khloe feels like she made a valiant effort, but has now accepted the ways things are. “Khloe feels like she has tried and to no avail. She feels Tristan just tries to see True when it’s convenient for him. Khloe has accepted that she will be the main provider in little True’s life and although it hurts Khloe to know this, she knows she’s an amazing mother.”

At least, the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA’er did show up to support little True as she turned one. The baby girl appeared to receive the bash of the century for the milestone b-day, judging from videos from the day. The party, thrown at Koko’s own Calabasas mansion, was a colorful over-the-top display. Taking to Instagram, Khloe shared a video of the event, and Tristan made a quick appearance in the clip, sweetly holding the back of True’s head. Wearing matching blue outfits to the celebration, Khloe treated True to a party that had a petting zoo, a fog machine and lots of bubbles and balloons!

The party marked the first time that the two exes have seen each other since their tumultuous split in February of 2019. While the two stars already shared an on-again, off-again relationship, they called it quits for good when Tristan was caught kissing Khloe’s own family friend, Jordyn Woods. We previously reported that the two have “barely” been on speaking terms. “Khloé wants Tristan to be more involved in True’s life and she’s interested to see how much he will make an effort to see their little girl now that the NBA season is behind him,” a source close to Khloe told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Khloé tries to include Tristan as much as possible, but it’s uncomfortable for Khloé given the fact that the communication is extremely minimal.”