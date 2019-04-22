Jenna Bush Hager Pregnant: ‘TODAY’ Host Announces She’s Having 3rd Baby With Husband Henry Hager

Congratulations to Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Hager! The ‘TODAY’ cohost surprised her colleagues on air by revealing that she and her husband have another baby on the way.

There’s baby fever going around at the TODAY show! Just one week after her Hoda & Jenna co-host, Hoda Kotb, announced that she adopted her second daughter, Jenna Bush Hager, 37, announced some joyful news of her own. Jenna revealed to the TODAY team during the show’s early hours that she and husband Henry Hager, 40, surprised their kids with something special on Easter Sunday — and it wasn’t candy. Co-host Craig Melvin immediately caught the hint. “Wait a minute … what are we doing here? Another?” he asked. Jenna excitedly confirmed the news! Apparently, she was going to try to keep things hush-hush for a little while, but her daughters, six-year-old Mila Hager and three-year-old Poppy Hager, were too excited to keep their mouths shut.

“Yes, I’m pregnant!” Jenna said. “And I’m only telling because Mila and Poppy found out yesterday in their Easter baskets. (Then) they told the man behind me on the airplane; they told the people at church. So …” They just couldn’t help it; they’re way too excited about becoming big sisters. Dylan Dreyer and Savannah Guthrie reached over and gave Jenna a huge hug after the revelation. Jenna didn’t reveal her due date, and said that she doesn’t know the sex of the baby yet. Baby Hager will be the third grandchild for Jenna’s famous parents, Former President George W. Bush, and former First Lady Laura Bush.

The TODAY family got a little bit bigger on April 16 when Hoda announced that she had adopted a baby girl, named Hope Catherine Kotb. Baby Hope is so beautiful. She spilled the news live on the show, too! Hoda, 54, revealed that she and her boyfriend, Joel Schiffman, broke the news to her two-year-old daughter, Hayley Kotb, about being a big sister in a similar fashion to Jenna and Henry. “We had Hayley downstairs, and Joel and I were like, ‘Wait; we have a present!”

When Jenna broke her pregnancy news to Hoda, she didn’t know that she was adopting. “I told Hoda, and I was really worried because we’re starting this new show. And I told Hoda, ‘I’m so sorry,’ and she kind of had a glimmer in her eye. And lo and behold, we’re doing it at the same time,” Jenna said.