Halsey Shows Off Gnarly Rashes On Her Back After Going Rock-Climbing Naked — See Pic

Halsey sure has been banging up her body lately. After getting bruised knees from dancing, now she’s got nasty back scrapes after saying she got them during a naked rock climbing session.

Halsey‘s body has sure been taking a beating lately. She’s scraped up her back with great big cuts after claiming she went rock climbing in the buff. While the sport doesn’t usually involve that part of the body and relies mainly on hands and feet to do the work while scaling formations, apparently the 24-year-old singer went all-in with some harsh moves. “Don’t go rock climbing naked. or do. do you,” she captioned an April 23 Instagram pic that showed rock rash all over her back with her “Nightmare” tattoo in visible just below her neck to prove it’s really her.

The photo confused the hell out of her fans. One wrote “Honestly don’t even know when that would be a situation,” while another added “I have so many questions.” Even more were concerned about her well being, with one person writing “ouch 😭 please take care of yourself,” and another telling the “Without Me” singer “😮 wow! You should go to the doctor.”

The scary back rash photo comes just two days after Halsey showed off badly bruised and scabbed knees in a pic on her Instagram. She didn’t give an explanation, simply writing “aw sh*t here we go again…” even though dancer/choreographer Dani Vitale helped take credit for the damage by commenting, “Taking slight responsibility for these lol 🏆💀.” That left fans guessing that Halsey — real name Ashley Nicolette Frangipane — got them during rehearsals for her recent video with BTS for their collab “Boy With Luv.”

Halsey’s so darn proud to have collaborated with the KPop superstars that she posted a series of throwback pics of her first concert in Korea on Apr. 22, the day in between showing off her scraped up back and banged up knees. She wrote “I have always had a very special bond with my Korean fans. These pictures are from my first show ever in Seoul. I just wanted to take a minute to say thank you to Korea for being so incredible to me then, and continuing to do so now that i have this amazing collaboration with @bts.bighitofficial 💗 you are in my heart always. Can’t wait to see you all again soon.”