‘GOT’ Author Reveals Jon Snow & Arya Stark Were Meant To Fall In Love In Book Series

Can you imagine a romantic plot line involving Jon Snow… and Arya? Yeah, that almost happened…

Warning: This post contains major Game of Thrones spoilers (and a subplot we’re very thankful did not come to pass). Game of Thrones almost had a lot more of incest than it already does… kind of. In an excerpt of George R. R. Martin‘s original outline for A Song of Ice and Fire, Jon Snow and Arya Stark had some serious sexual tension. Martin wrote, “Wounded by Lannister riders, they will seek refuge at the Wall, but the men of the Night’s Watch give up their families when they take the black, and Jon and Benjen will not be able to help, to Jon’s anguish. It will lead to a bitter estrangement between Jon and Bran. Arya will be more forgiving … until she realizes, with terror, that she has fallen in love with Jon, who is not only her half-brother but a man of the Night’s Watch, sworn to celibacy. Their passion will continue to torment Jon and Arya throughout the trilogy, until the secret of Jon’s true parentage is finally revealed in the last book.”

Yikes! It’s also already tough enough for fans to ship the aunt-nephew pairing of Jon and Dany, but Jon and Arya? No, just… Nope. While we all know that the former Night’s Watch commander has been a secret Targaryen and the true heir to the Iron Throne the entire time (even Jon and Dany know his secret lineage now after last night’s episode), Jon and Arya are basically adoptive siblings.

What’s even wilder about the original outline is that Tyrion Lannister becomes the third side of this gross, forbidden love triangle. Martin writes, “Exiled, Tyrion will change sides, making common cause with the surviving Starks to bring his brother down, and falling helplessly in love with Arya Stark while he’s at it. His passion is, alas, un-reciprocated, but no less intense for that, and it will lead to a deadly rivalry between Tyrion and Jon Snow.” All in all, we’re glad that Arya is sticking with Gendry.