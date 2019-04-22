Watch
Ariana Grande Pelted With Lemon During Coachella & Fans Think The Beyhive Is Responsible

Ariana Grande Coachella
Kacey MusgravesCoachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Weekend 1, Day 1, Indio, USA - 12 Apr 2019
Ariana Grande bring out Nicki Minaj to surprise her sold out massive Coachella crowd to close out the celeb filled music weekend in Indio, CA. The girls sang their hits and showed their dance moves with each other and made some faces to the adoring crowd cheering them on below and taking photos of the pop divas on the catwalk stage. Pictured: Nicki Minaj,Ariana Grande Ref: SPL5080057 150419 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: 2733crew/Splashnews / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
NSYNC has the crowd doing crazy for them as they have a mini reunion as Ariana Grande surprised the crowd at Coachella by bringing them on during her closing set of the three day weekend in CA. The guys even brought back their dance moves more than 20 years later as they were literally in snyc together for most of them as they sang some of their classic hits. Ariana was so excited that she even hugged some of the members too and gave them a chance to shine for a few during the final set of the massive celeb filled Coachella 2019 weekend.Pictured: Ariana Grande,NSYNCRef: SPL5080069 150419 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: 2733crew/Splashnews / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
H.E.R. Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Weekend 1, Day 3, Indio, USA - 14 Apr 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
Ariana Grande’s Coachella Weekend #2 performance didn’t have audio problems, but it wasn’t completely free of all issues. Someone seriously beaned her with a lemon from the audience.

Ariana Grande‘s April 21 Coachella set went sour at one point when someone in the audience literally pelted her with a lemon at her onstage. The lemon made contact with Ari, hitting her in the side while she was trying to dance during “Break Your Heart Right Back”. She paused, clearly pissed, and said, “What the f**k? That’s ’cause one of y’all threw a lemon at me. Sh*t.” She briefly walked offstage before coming back to sing “NASA” like a true professional. You can watch the wild video of the lemon hitting Ariana below.

So who would seriously throw fruit at Ariana? Some have proposed a theory that it was an angry member of the Beyhive. Get it? Lemonade? They could be disgruntled after hearing the rumor that Ariana was paid $8 million to play Coachella 2019, while Beyonce was paid $4 million for her historic 2018 Coachella performance. That rumor has since been debunked; both women took home $4 million. Maybe the lemon thrower hadn’t heard the good news yet. At least the rest of Ariana’s Coachella experience was great.

Ari managed to convince Justin Bieber to perform in concert for the first time in two years! Justin joined her onstage during the April 21 show to sing his hit “Sorry” for thrilled fans. Justin hasn’t performed since he cancelled the last leg of his Purpose tour in July 2017, citing exhaustion. Since then, he has been taking a break and working on his mental health.

He wasn’t the only special guest she brought along, either. During Coachella weekend one, she literally reunited NSYNC (minus Justin), and got Nicki Minaj and Diddy onstage.