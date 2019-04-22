Ariana Grande Pelted With Lemon During Coachella & Fans Think The Beyhive Is Responsible

Ariana Grande’s Coachella Weekend #2 performance didn’t have audio problems, but it wasn’t completely free of all issues. Someone seriously beaned her with a lemon from the audience.

Ariana Grande‘s April 21 Coachella set went sour at one point when someone in the audience literally pelted her with a lemon at her onstage. The lemon made contact with Ari, hitting her in the side while she was trying to dance during “Break Your Heart Right Back”. She paused, clearly pissed, and said, “What the f**k? That’s ’cause one of y’all threw a lemon at me. Sh*t.” She briefly walked offstage before coming back to sing “NASA” like a true professional. You can watch the wild video of the lemon hitting Ariana below.

So who would seriously throw fruit at Ariana? Some have proposed a theory that it was an angry member of the Beyhive. Get it? Lemonade? They could be disgruntled after hearing the rumor that Ariana was paid $8 million to play Coachella 2019, while Beyonce was paid $4 million for her historic 2018 Coachella performance. That rumor has since been debunked; both women took home $4 million. Maybe the lemon thrower hadn’t heard the good news yet. At least the rest of Ariana’s Coachella experience was great.

Ari managed to convince Justin Bieber to perform in concert for the first time in two years! Justin joined her onstage during the April 21 show to sing his hit “Sorry” for thrilled fans. Justin hasn’t performed since he cancelled the last leg of his Purpose tour in July 2017, citing exhaustion. Since then, he has been taking a break and working on his mental health.

y’all here’s another angle where u can see the lemon thrown at ariana pic.twitter.com/tJ3sM5cS1A — 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐚🧸 follow me ari ily (@ghostinreg) April 22, 2019

He wasn’t the only special guest she brought along, either. During Coachella weekend one, she literally reunited NSYNC (minus Justin), and got Nicki Minaj and Diddy onstage.