Eva Longoria, 44, Shows Off Her Amazing Bikini Body In St Barts 10 Mos. After Giving Birth

Eva Longoria has her incredible bikini body back less than a year after giving birth to her son Santiago. She’s flaunting her tight abs in a new pic while on a tropical vacation.

Just 10 months after giving birth to her first child Santiago Enrique Bastón, Eva Longoria has reclaimed her famed bikini body with a vengeance. The 44-year-old is on vacation with her husband Jose Bastón and their son in St. Barts and decided to do a little poolside yoga session and showed it off to her Instagram fans with a pic. She did a tree pose with her arms above her head and her left leg raised up to the side of her right knee, elongating her body. The red bikini showed off Eva’s toned tummy and she was rocking plenty of cleavage in the swimwear. She topped it off with a straw sun hat and shades to protect her face from UV rays.

It’s clear that Eva’s still very active on mommy duty as Santiago’s baby playpen is visible in the background of the April 23 pic. But she was having a still and peaceful yoga moment as she captioned the photo “Ohmmmm or Ommmmm depending who you are 😎.” The simple red bikini comes courtesy of one of Eva’s favorite swimwear designers Melissa Odabash, as she donned her Montenegro triangle bikini.

Eva’s fans — even celebrity ones — took notice of how amazing she looked. Her pal and wedding dress designer Victoria Beckham, 45, commented “👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 looking so good!!! Kisses xxx 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼.” One fan wrote, “Damn gurl. Didn’t you just have a baby?🧐🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.” Another focused on her tree pose technique, telling Eva “Lovely but this yoga teacher would like to remind you to place that foot either above or below your knee. #letspracticesafely.”

Eva wasn’t in a rush to snap back to her post-baby body after giving birth to Santiago on June 19, 2018, waiting five months before hitting the gym. She told Us Weekly in Dec. of that year that, “I really gave my body time to adjust to postpartum and post-pregnancy. You know, it had a baby! It created a human life, so I really wasn’t too hard about getting back into shape.”

She continued “Now I’m working out a lot more and watching what I eat. I’m barely starting to get back into it. I still love yoga. My workouts now are more weight training. Very serious weight training. I’m a runner, I do yoga and I do Pilates, so it’s kind of like a rotation of those things. And then I usually eat well…Diet and exercise is a part of my daily vocabulary.” Five months after working to get her post baby body back, she’s lost all the weight and looks fantastic.