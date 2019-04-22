Courteney Cox & Daughter Coco, 14, Look Like Twins In Sweet Easter Selfie

Courteney Cox & her teenage daughter are beginning to look more like sisters than anything else! In a new holiday selfie, the mother-daughter duo were twinning big time.

They’re forty years apart and yet — Courteney Cox, 54, and her 14-year old daughter, Coco, are looking more like twins with each passing day! The Friends actress celebrated Easter with her daughter at her side, and they were sure to document the holiday with a sweet selfie. In a photo shared to her Instagram, the star pulled her daughter in for a tight embrace as they stood by a stunning oceanside view. The two brunettes sweetly smiled for the snapshot, however, fans couldn’t help but take notice of the shocking resemblance between the two.

Courtney’s photo comments were absolutely filled with remarks about their resemblance. “Like mother like daughter❤️” one fan wrote below the photo. “You could be sisters,” another said. “I always thought coco resembled david but i feel like now she resembles you more omg,” one surprised fan posted. “Twins ❤️❤️❤️❤️” one follower even went as far to write.

This is hardly the first time we’ve seen the teen and her mom look like literal twins. Back in March of 2019, they were the spitting image of one another when they showed up to a a benefit concert in Los Angeles together. It probably helped that they were wearing the same exact t-shirt, but there was no mistaking: Coco is growing up to be Court’s mini-me! Courteney’s daughter and ex-husband David Arquette, performed a beautiful duet with Snow Patrol‘s Gary Lightbody that day, and with vocal chops like that she might just end up in the spotlight like her famous mom.

We’re so glad to see these two stunners had a lovely Easter weekend together! It’s hard to believe Courteney’s little girl is all grown up – but it’s so sweet to see how close the mother-daughter duo are.