Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger turned heads in Los Angeles at the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ premiere when they gorgeously posed together on Apr. 22.

Chris Pratt, 39, and his lovely fiancee Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29, were an attractive sight to see at the star-studded Los Angeles premiere of Chris’ new Marvel film, Avengers: Endgame on Apr. 22, and they looked so comfortable together that it’s hard to believe it was their very first red carpet appearance as a couple! The duo posed for photos before entering the Los Angeles Convention Center, where the highly anticipated film was screened. Chris and Katherine matched in silver and black outfits at the event, with the actor choosing a classic suit and checkered tie and his lady love choosing a floor length leopard print gown.

In addition to Chris and Katherine, the premiere brought out other notable celebs, including Brie Larson, Scarlett Johansson, Miley Cyrus and Paul Rudd. Avengers: Endgame is the fourth film in the Avengers series, which is based on the comic book of the same name, and the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War, which was released in 2018. It was directed by brothers Anthony and Joe Russo and will officially hit theaters nationwide on Apr. 26.

Chris and Katherine’s night out at the premiere was definitely a big deal, but when they’re not showing up to huge Hollywood events, they’re getting ready for another big deal: their wedding! The duo got engaged in Jan. after dating since the spring of 2018 and Chris’ exciting social media post announcing the engagement was definitely one of the sweetest engagement posts we’ve ever read. “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go! 💍🙏♥️,” he wrote.

We can’t wait to see more of these two on red carpet events in the future! We’re so elated they’ve found such happiness in each other and look forward to seeing all the exciting moments they have yet to share!