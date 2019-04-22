Cardi B & Offset Share Sweet Family Photo With Rare Glimpse At Baby Kulture, 9 Mos., For Easter

Easter was a family affair for Cardi B and Offset, who spent the day with their adorable daughter, Kulture, and shared an adorable family photo on Instagram afterward.

It’s not every day we get to see a photo of Cardi B and Offset’s adorable baby, Kulture but Cardi posted the cutest picture in honor of Easter on April 21. In the pic, Offset holds Kulture, who looks more adorable than ever in a floral dress and white headband with a massive flower in the middle. The Migos rapper has his arm wrapped around Cardi, who’s looking at her baby girl and trying to get her to look at the camera. Cardi wore a bright pink dress with white stripes for the springtime occasion, and completed the look with white heels and bright yellow nails.

Cardi and Offset seem to be doing better than ever in their relationship these days, but at the end of 2018, that certainly wasn’t the case. In December, the two actually broke up amidst rumors that Offset had cheated, and after the split, he fought harder than ever to win her back. At first, she seemed to want nothing to do with him, and even shut him down when he showed up onstage at one of her concerts to profess his love. However, by the end of the month, the two were hooking up again, although Cardi openly admitted that it was just about sex.

At the beginning of February, things were back on track between Cardi and Offset, and they packed on the PDA over Super Bowl weekend in Atlanta. Days later, they walked the red carpet together at the Grammys, officially confirming that they were an item once again.

On Easter, Cardi also shared a video on her Instagram Story of Offset snuggling up to Kulture while playing Call of Duty. The rappers are both super busy, but they definitely seem to have logged some quality family time this weekend!