‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Refuses To Let Jax See Her Wedding Dress

The countdown is on for Brittany and Jax’s summer wedding, but the Kentucky beauty isn’t revealing details on her wedding gown and can’t wait to surprise her hubby-to-be!

Jax Taylor, 39, and Brittany Cartwright, 30, are just months away from their summer 2019 wedding. Although the SUR bartender and waitress have revealed several details from their upcoming nuptials, Brittany’s wedding dress is one item she’s keeping a secret from her soon-to-be-husband. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the Kentucky beauty at the 3rd Annual Vanderpump Dogs Gala on Nov. 15 and she explained, “It’s very important to me that Jax doesn’t see my dress until I walk down the aisle so I’m trying to keep that a secret. I actually found it very fast. I was surprised.”

Vanderpump Rules fans got a glimpse of Brittany trying on wedding gowns during a preview by Bravo, where she is seen standing among friends and family in a stunning dress with long, flowing train. “My body looks awesome in this,” Brittany said while tearing up with joy. And despite not knowing exactly which bridal number was decided on, it has been confirmed that the engaged pair will tie the knot at The Kentucky Castle, in Versailles, Kentucky this summer which Brittany explained on VPR that she’s always wanted to get married at that venue.

We previously reported that Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz will act as best “men” for Jax and Brittany’s wedding. “Schwartzy,” as Lisa Vanderpump affectionately calls him, told us: “To spill the beans, we can’t say how Jax asked us, but it was really sweet and heartfelt and honestly, he sent us a text one random morning,” Schwartz revealed with a huge smile. “Honestly, I’m really excited to go to another wedding again, hopefully I didn’t sound like I was coming down on getting married. The sanctity of marriage, it’s a beautiful thing,” the TomTom co-owner said, who wed Katie Maloney in Aug. 2016.

As fans may remember, Jax proposed to Brittany at Malibu’s Neptune Net with a huge engagement ring worth $70,000! The Southern reality star took to Instagram on June 7 to confirm the engagement news. “Omg omg!!!!!!!!! We are ENGAGED!” she wrote, alongside a photo of her hand showing off the bling. “What a way to start our summer and season 7!! I am so happy, so in love, and so beyond excited for this next chapter of our lives! I can’t wait for all of you to see how he proposed! I am the happiest girl ever right now. Love can win.”