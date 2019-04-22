Emily Ratajkowski, Halsey & More Celebs Showing Off Abs In Animal Print Crop Tops

Everyone from Halsey to Ashley Graham has embraced their wild side with animal print crop tops.

There is literally nothing trendier right now than animal print. Whether it’s snakeskin, leopard or zebra (oh my!) the animal kingdom keeps inspiring every fashionista’s look at the moment. Now that spring is in full swing and the weather is starting to get a bit warmer, we’re ready to break out the crop tops – which just so happen to look really cute in cheetah or tiger prints.

One of our favorite takes on the trend was worn by Emily Ratajkowski at the Levi’s party during the first weekend of the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The model, 27, looked gorgeous in a leopard tie-front top by Ganni and white jeans. She got even ~wilder~ with her ensemble by rounding it out with bright red snakeskin boots.

Halsey has also killed it in an animal print crop top. The 24-year-old singer was spotted at LAX airport in June 2018 rocking a cute bustier-style crop top in leopard print. She threw on some acid wash Daisy Dukes, a red belt, black cowboy boots and bedazzled sunglasses to finish off her funky ensemble.

If you’re looking for a more subtle approach to animal prints, Ashley Graham‘s your gal. The America’s Next Top Model judge, 31, opted for a black Christian Siriano top with sheer leopard sleeves for Billboard‘s 13th annual Women in Music event on Dec. 6, 2018. The jungle cat design added a fun element to her otherwise all-black look, and it’s definitely something we could see ourselves rocking on a regular basis. Head up to the gallery above to see how even more celebrities have styled animal print crop tops!