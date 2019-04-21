Travis Scott Calls Kylie Jenner A ‘Goddess’ In ‘Game Of Thrones’ Themed Post & She Flirts Back

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner got flirty in his Instagram comments! The parents of Stormi Webster, 1, showed a little extra PDA on April 20!

Kylie Jenner, 21, and her boyfriend Travis Scott, 27, are enjoying the Game of Thrones season eight comeback just like the rest of us! Kylie shared her excitement on Travis’ GOT-inspired Instagram post, in which she commented, “Protect my realm” and “Oh lord Webster !!” Travis cheekily responded with three superhero emojis with a splashing water emoji. Travis’ initial caption said, “House of Flame/Son of lord Jacques B Wester the 1st/Husband of the Goddess K 🦋/Protector of the Seven Kingdoms/Blatt.” Kylie clearly appreciated the “Goddess” reference!

Travis’ festive post showed him dressed as a Game of Thrones character, standing in front of a car. He posed by kneeling down and covering his eyes in the second pic, and in the last one, he showed a close-up of his armor. The couple had previously attended Coachella last weekend, spotted walking hand-in-hand in Indio on April 13. “[They] are more focused on their relationship now more than ever,” a source close to Kylie revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. “They’re really trying to focus on bettering the relationship after spending so much time apart. They are really relishing in this time before Travis gets so busy again.” Travis returns for his Astroworld – Wish You Were Here Tour on Oct. 3.

“Kylie and Travis both love music and it was a great opportunity to see their friends so they decided to go to Coachella for the night,” our source added. “Kylie isn’t really comfortable leaving Stormi for too long still,” our source pointed out, indicating why the couple may not have been at Coachella the entire first weekend. “Travis has made it clear to Kylie that he’s taking this little break he has now and doing nothing but being with her and Stormi, as their family is his priority.”

Our insider revealed that when Travis goes back on tour, Kylie and their daughter Stormi will join Travis occasionally to support him and his career. We love that – also, it’s nice to see the two young parents be fun and flirty every once in a while on social media! We bet the couple is excited for the new GOT episode tonight!