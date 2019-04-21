Selena Gomez looked as happy as could be when she was seen leaving Nobu restaurant in Malibu after having dinner with friends on Apr. 20.

Selena Gomez, 26, had a girls’ night on Apr. 20 and from the looks of her face, she enjoyed every second of it! The singer was seen laughing it up while leaving Nobu restaurant in Malibu, where she enjoyed dinner with her friends, and she couldn’t seem to stop! The brunette beauty was wearing an off-white chunky turtleneck sweater during the outing and appeared to be in a good mood the entire time she was seen outside the dining location. Selena’s friend, Raquelle Stevens, was part of the group and she shared a video clip from inside the restaurant to her Instagram story.

Selena’s latest outing comes after she shocked and delighted Coachella fans last weekend when she dropped in on DJ Snake‘s set to perform on stage with Cardi B. They rocked the house while singing “Taki Taki” together and the three artists’ energy was at an all-time high during the entire length of the track. It was Selena’s first live performance in front of a crowd in nearly a year, so it definitely had her fans pumped and excited!

Selena has seemed to be living it up these days and we can definitely understand why. After a tough year in 2018, which involved a stint in rehab to reportedly work on her emotional health, the songstress appears to be back in the spotlight healthier and stronger than before. She’s been seen out and about with a lot of friends over the past few months and now that she’s made a comeback of sorts on stage, we think it’s safe to say she has a lot of impressive things set for the near future!

It’s great to see Selena having a fun time and smiling nonstop! We continue to wish her a lot of good health and happiness.