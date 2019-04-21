The ‘Saved By The Bell’ Cast Has Epic Reunion Proving They Are ‘Friends Forever’ & Fans Go Wild

Ah, nostalgia. Tiffani Thiessen brought an adorable ‘Saved By The Bell’ reunion to our Instagram feeds on April 20, and we’re not complaining one bit!

It’s alright… ’cause I’m Saved By The Bell! The stars of the ’90s sitcom came together for a picture that is making us all scream with nostalgia. Tiffani Thiessen, 45, who played Kelly Kapowski on the NBC show that ran from 1989 to 1993, shared a photo on Instagram of the old gang hanging out again! The actors and actresses sat around a table at Petit Trois Le Valley in Los Angeles, and Tiffani captioned the pic, “Friends forever…”

Sitting around the table was: Mark-Paul Gosselaar, 45, Elizabeth Berkley, 46 (and her husband Greg Lauren, 49), Mario Lopez, 45 (along with his wife Courtney, 36), and Tiffani and her husband Brady Smith, 47. Fans saw the pic and absolutely freaked out at the mini-reunion. While the show ended 25 years ago, it doesn’t mean people can’t still be excited!

One fan said, “ZACK ATTACK WE STAN!!!!” Another jumped in and commented, “Could not love this more!! Everyone looks the same! Like no time has passed! Looks like you guys had a fun evening! Love this group of wonderful people!” Another person playfully wondered where Screetch (portrayed by Dustin Diamond, 42) was!

As for a potential reboot? Well, Mario is game! He told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY back in Nov. 2018 on our podcast, “I’ve got a lot on my plate, but I’d never be opposed to something if it was smart and cool, you know?” Mario said. “Obviously, we can’t go back to high school, right? We’re too old for that, so if my kids were older, then it’d be kind of fun.” He added jokingly, “Right now, it’d have to be Saved By the Bell: The Elementary School Years.”

Hey – we’re down for that! For now, we’ll just have to appreciate the Instagram pics of the gang hanging out yet again.