‘RHOBH’ Cast ‘Open’ To Forgiving Lisa Vanderpump As Reunion Nears: Their Condition Revealed

The ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ cast are gearing up for the reunion and although they’ve had a rocky relationship with Lisa Vanderpump over the infamous puppygate issue, they’re willing to hear her out.

Lisa Vanderpump, 58, has been in hot water with many Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast mates, especially Dorit Kemsley, 42, after she was accused of trying to start drama between Dorit and some other cast members in the headline-making situation that became known as “puppygate” and now that the reunion is coming up, the cast is ready to face Lisa and possibly smooth out the wrinkles of the dramatic situation.

“The ladies of RHOBH are open to forgiving Lisa Vanderpump if she apologizes, plain and simple,” a source close to the cast EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They have collectively discussed it and all feel they can move forward from this, especially Dorit, if she comes to the reunion, first and foremost to face them, and says she is sorry and admits her involvement in puppygate. They all really do want her to return and be friends again. The other ladies have even opened up Kyle [Richards] to this, despite her telling friends she’s done with Lisa’s friendship for good.”

The drama surrounding Lisa and the RHOBH cast mates all started in the ninth season of the show when Dorit adopted a dog she named Lucy Lucy Apple Juice from Lisa’s organization, Vanderpump Dogs. After the dog allegedly bit her husband, Paul, and their two kids, Jagger, 5 and Phoenix, 3, she gave her away to another owner, who also eventually gave her away…to a shelter, without Dorit or Lisa’s knowledge. Word got back to Lisa and the dog went back to the organization and soon Lisa was accused of trying to make Dorit look bad and cause friction between her and fellow cast mates Kyle and Teddi Mellencamp, when they visited the organization. During Kyle and Teddi’s visit, one of Lisa’s employees brought out the dog and told the ladies that she was almost killed in a shelter because Dorit didn’t handle the situation properly.

Although Lisa claimed she didn’t blame Dorit for the outcome of the situation, it didn’t take long for RHOBH cast mate Lisa Rinna to accuse Lisa of getting the employees to do what they did in front of the cameras to spark a feud between Dorit, Kyle and Teddi. Soon, many of the cast members went against Lisa, even though she always denied the claims.

It will definitely be interesting to see what happens at the upcoming reunion, if Lisa does show up. Hopefully all the ladies can finally get to the nitty gritty of the situation and put puppygate to rest once and for all!