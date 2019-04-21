‘RHOA’ Reunion Part 3: NeNe Refuses To Forgive Cynthia For Kenya Moore Drama

Tensions rose during the third and final part of the ‘RHOA’ reunion special on April 21, when NeNe and Cynthia went head-to-head over all the drama surrounding Kenya Moore’s return.

Kenya Moore was a hot topic during the April 21 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but before Cynthia and NeNe got to their heated discussion about their former co-star, executive producer and reunion host Andy Cohen asked the ladies to rehash what went down at NeNe’s “Bye Wig Party”. More specifically, he wanted to know what went down in her closet and how Porsha‘s belt came off during the scuffle. Earlier in the season Porsha had mentioned that she lost her belt during the violent altercation inside NeNe’s house, but she never revealed what happened. However, when Andy brought it up during the reunion, Porsha said that she was pushed by NeNe and then her belt came off. The ladies also revealed that NeNe had gotten so violent with one of the cameramen that his tooth got cracked and he ended up in the hospital. NeNe acted surprised by the reveal, but also refused to apologize for having a breakdown. In fact, she seemed super insulted by the fact that Andy even asked her if she felt bad about her actions.

Later, the ladies discussed the drama surrounding Eva‘s wedding party, when they revealed that it wasn’t just one of her bridesmaids who was talking badly about her. Kandi said that it was at least three of them, but Eva didn’t seem so convinced. Still, Eva stuck to her story about why she’s moved so many times, saying that her husband wants to live in the city due to his political career, while she wants to stay in the suburbs. Hence, why they have so many residences. But when Eva came down hard on NeNe for keeping her mic on during their intimate conversation outside of Kandi’s restaurant opening, NeNe told her that she would be worrying more about her financial issues and her poor credit score than whether or not she was wearing a microphone while filming.

And as we said earlier, NeNe and Cynthia also addressed Kenya Moore’s appearance at Cynthia’s party and whether or not it was a “set-up”. Cynthia once again denied knowing that Kenya Moore was coming to her party, and explained that the reason she asked for a microphone check with Kandi during the season finale was because she wanted to make sure that Kandi wasn’t going to cross her and lie about what really happened. Furthermore, when Andy asked Cynthia why she whispered to Mike Hill about needing to pretend that she didn’t know Kenya was coming, Cynthia said she had said that because she had not yet even told NeNe that Kenya was event invited, so at that moment, she wanted to act oblivious to all of it. And Cynthia didn’t care what it looked like on TV, she swore it was “not betrayal”. But NeNe didn’t agree, as she said, “It looks like betrayal so stop trying to act like it ain’t.”

In the end, NeNe said she and Cynthia “are good”, but she said it was a sarcastic tone, so it didn’t seem sincere. And when Porsha concluded the reunion with a prayer, she said that she hopes Cynthia and NeNe can eventually repair their friendship.

Want more drama? Porsha’s spinoff, Porsha’s Having A Baby, premieres next Sunday, April 28 on Bravo!