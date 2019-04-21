Porsha Williams Celebrates Easter In Matching White With Baby Pilar

Happy Easter! Porsha Williams made sure her one-month-old daughter Pilar had a wonderful first Easter Sunday!

Porsha Williams, 37, celebrated her baby Pilar Jhena McKinley’s first Easter Sunday by uploading a family photo! Porsha observed the Christian holiday in an all-white outfit with her daughter and fiancé Dennis McKinley, 42. Porsha captioned the pic, “Celebrate the resurrection of our Lord 🙌🏾👑🙏🏾 Rejoice he has risen! #BlessedAndHighlyFavored #TheMckinleys #Easter #FamilyFirst #MyWittleFamily.”

Porsha brought little Pilar into the world on March 22, and she has been sweetly sharing what motherhood has been like for her ever since on social media – on both her and Pilar’s Instagrams! Furthermore, seeing her fiancé take care of their new daughter has been really special for Porsha, according to a Bravo insider. “Dennis has been an incredible help since PJ was born and has stepped up more than Porsha ever imagined. He’s so sweet with PJ changing her diapers, waking up multiple times in the middle of the night to help take care of her, and rocking her to sleep.”

Our insider continued, “Porsha was already head over heels in love with Dennis but seeing how loving and caring he is with PJ absolutely melts Porsha‘s heart. Dennis is not only an amazing father to PJ, but a wonderful help and has waited on Porsha hand and foot whenever she needs it.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star announced her engagement with Dennis in Oct. 2018, and they’re expecting to get married by New Year’s Eve 2019! We love seeing this beautiful family, and we hope they have a wonderful Easter Sunday together!