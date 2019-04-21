‘Motown 60’ TV Special: Ne-Yo, Ciara, Diana Ross & More Stars Take The Stage

The ‘Motown 60: A Grammy Celebration,’ which airs April 21 on CBS, features so many incredible artists like Ne-Yo and Ciara, as well as Motown legends Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, and more.

Cedric the Entertainer and Grammy winner Smokey Robinson will be hosting Motown 60: A Grammy Celebration, which airs April 21 on CBS. The star-studded special was filmed Feb. 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Motown legends Smokey Robinson, Diana Ross, and Stevie Wonder will be gracing the stage for the TV special. They’ll be joined by Boyz II Men, Chloe X Halle, Ciara, Lamont Dozier, Fantasia, Brian & Eddie Holland, Thelma Houston, Tori Kelly, John Legend, Little Big Town, Ne-Yo, Pentatonix, Martha Reeves, Valerie Simpson, Mickey Stevenson, and Meghan Trainor during the TV tribute. Many artists will be taking the stage for incredible performances to honor Motown music.

Ciara hits the stage in a sexy black bodysuit for her performance. Meghan dazzles in a sparkling pink dress, while Fantasia wows in a leopard print pantsuit. Diana looks like the legend she is in a gorgeous black gown. Tori sizzles in a red hot pantsuit. The fashion for this TV special is on point.

This latest TV music special comes a month after CBS honored the legendary Aretha Franklin with an incredible all-star special that included performances from Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys, Celine Dion, Kelly Clarkson, and more. NBC also honored Elvis Presley in Feb. 2019 to celebrate his 1968 comeback special that marked the King of Rock and Roll’s return to live performances after 7 years.

Motown music began in 1959 when music producer Berry Gordy Jr. founded Tamla Records in Detroit. He started using the name Motown Records in 1960. The label would help kickstart the careers of a number of artists like Diana, Stevie, Marvin Gaye, The Temptations, The Jackson 5, Gladys Knight, and more. Berry will also be appearing during the TV special.