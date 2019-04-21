Lauren London Shares Sweet Tribute To Nipsey Hussle On Easter Sunday: ‘Missing You’

Lauren London took to Instagram on Apr. 21 to share a sweet black and white photo of herself looking lovingly at her late boyfriend Nipsey Hussle.

Lauren London, 34, took the time to admit she’s missing her late boyfriend Nipsey Hussle in a touching post she shared to Instagram on Easter Sunday. The post included a black and white photo of her and Nipsey giving each other endearing looks during an interview on the red carpet. “Missing you,” Lauren captioned the photo.

Although her words were simple in the post, they were definitely effective and caught the attention of many supportive celebs, including Tameka ‘”Tiny” Harris, 43, who responded with the sweet comment, “That’s the look of love.” Model Jasmine Sanders also took a moment to leave her own response. “That smile says a million words! stay strong beautiful! ❤️,” her comment read.

It’s been less than a month since Nipsey’s tragic death from a shooting on Mar. 31, so it’s understandable that Lauren would be feeling his absence in her life. The actress showcased her strength and courage when she gave a memorable speech during Nipsey’s memorial at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Apr. 11. “To Ermias [Nipsey’s real name], the love of my life, you know what it is,” she said at the end of her speech. “Grief is the final act of love. My heart hears you. I feel you everywhere. I’m so grateful that I had you. I love you beyond this earth and, until we meet again, the marathon continues.”

In addition to her social media tributes, Lauren got a tattoo of Nipsey’s face on her forearm to remember her love. The words “God will rise” accompany the tattoo, which the brunette beauty showed off on Instagram shortly after the rapper’s memorial. “Real Love Never Dies. When you see me, you will always see him #LoveYouHussle #TMC (The Marathon Continues),” she captioned the tattoo pic.