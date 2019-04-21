Easter is off to one epic start! Kylie Jenner looked loved-up with Travis Scott as Kanye West brought his glorious Sunday Service show to Coachella.

It’s Kanye’s world and we’re all just living in it. Everyone’s eyes were on his 2019 Coachella Sunday Service set, especially after the Kylie Jenner showed up for the party with Travis Scott. In a gorgeous beige dress, the youngest KarJenner sister looked elated to witness history in the making, as Ye and friends jammed out on a mountain top. She could be seen on La La Anthony‘s Instagram story holding hands with her man while walking with her sisters Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian.

Since starting his Sunday Service outings at the top of the year, Yeezy has impressed time and time again. He invited DMX to take part in the new tradition on March 17, where he helped lead a prayer. Plus, his wife Kim has joined in on the festivities, as has their daughter, North West.

“We have so many friends who maybe feel too judgmental when they go to church or something,” Khloe explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “When they come here, they feel free and safe, is what everyone says.” People of all faiths can participate in Sunday Service, although it is a “very spiritual Christian experience,” Kim told Elle. “Everyone that comes understands it’s just a really healing experience with an amazing choir, and amazing messages about love to start off your week,” she said.

See pics from Kanye’s epic Sunday Service show above! Don’t worry, if you’re having FOMO, you can watch the performance, here.