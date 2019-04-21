Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Outfits At Kanye’s Coachella Sunday Service

Kim Kardashian showed up to Kanye West’s Easter morning Sunday Service set at Coachella looking like the queen she is while matching her look to daughter North West!

Holy moly, Kim Kardashian! The star showed up to Kanye West’s highly-anticipated Coachella Sunday Service performance and was ready to steal the show. In a light purple crop top and pants, paired with rectangular sunglasses, she looked damn good as she joined the flock of celebs and fans alike for Ye’s set. But our favorite part of the look might be that she dressed daughter North West just like her! The 5-year-old looked adorable in a lilac dress and grey necklace as she held onto her mom’s hand to enjoy her dad’s service.

Of course, Kanye has been known to draw a few famous friends to his events in the past. Yeezy invited DMX to take part in the new tradition on March 17, where he helped lead a prayer. Unsurprisingly, his famous fam has shown up time and time again too. North West and little Penelope Disick have been known to rock out at the weekend outings.

Kanye’s Sunday Service performances have become quite the cultural phenomenon since he started them earlier this year. “We have so many friends who maybe feel too judgmental when they go to church or something,” Khloé Kardashian explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “When they come here, they feel free and safe, is what everyone says.” People of all faiths can participate in Sunday Service, although it is a “very spiritual Christian experience,” Kim told Elle. “Everyone that comes understands it’s just a really healing experience with an amazing choir, and amazing messages about love to start off your week,” she said.

While no one was exactly sure what to expect from Kanye’s Sunday Service set at Coachella, clearly, he didn’t disappoint. Congrats on an epic set, Ye!