Kate Middleton Stuns In Blue Coat & Dress For Easter On Queen Elizabeth’s Birthday

Kate Middleton stepped out with her royal family members, including Queen Elizabeth II, who was celebrating her 93rd birthday, for an Easter Sunday service on Apr. 21, and she looked incredible in a light blue ensemble.

Kate Middleton, 37, was surely a sight to see on this Easter holiday! The Duchess of Cambridge showed up to the annual holiday church service at St. George’s Chapel with her royal family members and she looked beautiful in a festive Alexander McQueen outfit that consisted of a light blue coat over a matching dress and heels, and a classy fascinator. She was all smiles as she made her way in and out of the church with husband Prince William, 36, brother-in-law Prince Harry, 34, and Queen Elizabeth II, whose 93rd birthday happened to fall on the holiday. Kate’s sister-in-law Meghan Markle, 37, who is set to give birth to her first child any day now, was notably absent from the service.

This is the second time Kate has captured attention in the past few weeks. Last month, the mother-of-three made an equally gorgeous appearance with the Queen when she went to King’s College in London. She wore a stunning gray coat dress with a black collar by Catherine Walker for the appearance and the Queen dressed in bright pink, part of her usual bright colors.

Kate is known for wearing impressive outfits for all kinds of events so her latest appearances are no surprise. Whether it’s a fancy event like the recent Easter service or a casual outing in the park with her children, this lady always manages to look her best. In her recent park outing with her youngest son, 11-month-old Prince Louis, Kate wore a white and navy blue coat, black leggings and New Balance sneakers. It was great to see her strutting her stuff in everyday wear just like many other moms!

As with every major holiday, Kate and the royals truly dress for the occasion. We can’t wait to see what they’ll wear for the next big event!