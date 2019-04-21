See Pics
Hollywood Life

Kate Middleton Stuns In Blue Coat & Dress For Easter On Queen Elizabeth’s Birthday

Kate Middleton, Prince William
Shutterstock
Catherine Duchess of CambridgeEaster Sunday service, St George's Chapel, Windsor, UK - 21 Apr 2019
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince WilliamEaster Sunday service, St George's Chapel, Windsor, UK - 21 Apr 2019
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Queen Elizabeth II and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit King's College to Open Bush House, London, UK - 19 Mar 2019 King's College London has over 31,000 students from some 150 countries and acquired the Bush House buildings in 2015 to provide a home for many of their academic departments, as well as further learning and social spaces and enhanced student facilities. These new buildings include lecture theatres, teaching rooms, a 395-seat auditorium, and The Exchange, an open, collaborative space designed for events and exhibitions. Her Majesty The Queen, Patron, previously visited King's College London in November 2012 to open the Dickson Poon School of Law and in 2002 to open King's new Maughan Library. In January 2018 The Duchess of Cambridge visited The Maurice Wohl Clinical Neuroscience Institute at King's College London's Denmark Hill Campus. His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh is a Life Governor of King's College London and Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal has been a Fellow since 1989. View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Kate Middleton stepped out with her royal family members, including Queen Elizabeth II, who was celebrating her 93rd birthday, for an Easter Sunday service on Apr. 21, and she looked incredible in a light blue ensemble.

Kate Middleton, 37, was surely a sight to see on this Easter holiday! The Duchess of Cambridge showed up to the annual holiday church service at St. George’s Chapel with her royal family members and she looked beautiful in a festive Alexander McQueen outfit that consisted of a light blue coat over a matching dress and heels, and a classy fascinator. She was all smiles as she made her way in and out of the church with husband Prince William, 36, brother-in-law Prince Harry, 34, and Queen Elizabeth II, whose 93rd birthday happened to fall on the holiday. Kate’s sister-in-law Meghan Markle, 37, who is set to give birth to her first child any day now, was notably absent from the service.

This is the second time Kate has captured attention in the past few weeks. Last month, the mother-of-three made an equally gorgeous appearance with the Queen when she went to King’s College in London. She wore a stunning gray coat dress with a black collar by Catherine Walker for the appearance and the Queen dressed in bright pink, part of her usual bright colors.

Kate is known for wearing impressive outfits for all kinds of events so her latest appearances are no surprise. Whether it’s a fancy event like the recent Easter service or a casual outing in the park with her children, this lady always manages to look her best. In her recent park outing with her youngest son, 11-month-old Prince Louis, Kate wore a white and navy blue coat, black leggings and New Balance sneakers. It was great to see her strutting her stuff in everyday wear just like many other moms!

Kate Middleton
Shutterstock
Kate Middleton
Shutterstock

As with every major holiday, Kate and the royals truly dress for the occasion. We can’t wait to see what they’ll wear for the next big event!